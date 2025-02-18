KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, is pleased to announce it was named winner in the Ratings Provider of the Year category at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025 ceremony held on February 13 in London.

The awards recognise excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in Europe across a range of categories.

"KBRA is grateful and honoured to be named Ratings Provider of the Year," said William Cox, Global Head of Corporate, Financial, and Government Ratings at KBRA. "As the private credit market has grown in both size and complexity in recent years, we are proud that KBRA has consistently been at the forefront of providing investors timely, in-depth, data-driven analysis and insight, shedding light on this sometimes opaque market. We continue to invest in growing our teams of analysts and pride ourselves on being accessible to market players and diligently listening to feedback."

"Analytical rigour is a cornerstone of the company, and we pledge to continue serving the market with unique data sets that help bring analytical consistency to the industry," said Cox.

"We recognise the responsibility that comes with the continued trust the private credit community places in KBRA and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence, integrity, and transparency," added John Hogan, the Co-Head of KBRA Europe.

Several factors went into selecting the winners, including peer surveys, an allocator board, editorial expertise, and data analysis, according to Private Equity Wire.

KBRA has produced more than 3,500 credit assessments or credit ratings for middle market borrowers in private credit portfolios. In addition, KBRA has issued ratings for 250 market-leading fund finance transactions, more than 200 private asset-backed finance transactions, as well as over 150 feeder note transactions and 34 business development corporations. We also maintain credit ratings on 54 of the world's leading private asset managers and rate more than 100 middle market CLOs and dozens of other private credit, private equity, or NAV secondaries facilities.

Learn more about the Private Equity Wire European Awards here.

Visit www.engagewith.kbra.com to see what sets KBRA apart. Discover our transparent, forward-looking approach to credit ratings and how we are shaping the industry with insightful research and trusted analysis.

Looking for the latest in private credit? Check out our private credit page for expert thought leadership and in-depth analysis on this fast-growing sector.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1008150

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218208694/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com