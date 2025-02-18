Brahma, part of the DNEG Group, is developing a comprehensive suite of AI-native products across video, image, and audio.

Metaphysic is a leading developer of generative AI technologies to create photorealistic content at scale, known for its work on Hollywood films and high profile live entertainment.

The acquisition of Metaphysic accelerates Brahma's mission to build AI-powered products empowering content creators across industries to create professional-quality content at scale.

The acquisition is implemented by way of a merger with a post-transaction valuation of Brahma of US$1.43 billion.

Brahma, a global AI and content technology company created by the DNEG Group, announced today the acquisition of Metaphysic, a leading developer of AI content creation technologies. The acquisition, implemented by way of merger, will accelerate the development of Brahma's AI-powered products for enterprise, IP rights-holders, and content creators across industries, empowering them to create the highest quality content at scale.

The valuation of Brahma following the transaction is US$1.43 billion. Leading Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG) will come together with the DNEG Group to invest a further US$25 million into Brahma. This follows on from UASG's US$200 million strategic investment in the DNEG Group in 2024. Metaphysic's existing investors, including Liberty Global, S32, Rakuten Capital, TO Ventures and 8VC will become shareholders in Brahma.

Brahma will develop foundational AI, data, and content workflow management technologies as part of a comprehensive suite of AI-native products designed to create user-customized content across video, image, and audio. Post transaction, Brahma's global team will include more than 800 engineers and creative technologists, bringing together the award-winning innovation of the DNEG Group's creative technology portfolio, including Ziva's technology for the creation of digital human and character simulations, with Metaphysic's groundbreaking AI technology. This is combined with market-leading CLEAR's purpose-built AI platform with its global client base, built over 8 years of research and development in content discovery, content creation, and content management.

This announcement comes on the heels of Ziva being recognized with a 2025 SciTech Award by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, as well as Metaphysic's AI neural performance toolset being honored at the Visual Effects Society Awards with the prestigious Emerging Technology Award.

Brahma's executive management team comprises strong and experienced technology leaders headed by Executive Chairman Prabhu Narasimhan; Founder and CEO of the DNEG Group Namit Malhotra, who continues as interim CEO of Brahma; and Metaphysic CEO Thomas Graham, who also serves as President of Brahma. Upon integration of Metaphysic with Brahma's technology and team, Thomas Graham will transition to become CEO of Brahma.

Other members of the Brahma executive leadership team include: Prime Focus Technologies CEO Cofounder Ramki Sankaranarayanan, who will also serve as the President of CLEAR; DNEG Group CTO Paul Salvini, who will also serve as CTO of Brahma; and Ziva Director of Character Tools and Workflows Crawford Doran, who becomes Vice President of Ziva.

"With Brahma, we are taking DNEG's multiple Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation toolsets and marrying them with the incredible power of generative AI to create a suite of AI content products, including what we believe will be the industry's leading photorealistic AI video creator," said Prabhu Narasimhan, Executive Chairman, Brahma. "I am excited to take Brahma from a niche user base focused on high-end movie and TV production to enterprise and content creators across every industry. If you have the imagination and a story to tell, we have the tools to bring your story to life faster, cheaper, and better."

"Brahma offers every business a strategy for generative AI content creation, from owning their data to delivering amazing, user-customized AI content across video, image, and audio," said Thomas Graham, CEO of Metaphysic and President of Brahma. "By bringing together the incredible teams at Brahma and Metaphysic, we can deliver an operating system for generative AI content that starts with securing your IP and ends with new revenue streams built on a suite of products that deliver Hollywood-quality content and experiences at unprecedented scale."

"Brahma's acquisition of Metaphysic turbocharges the development of a truly game- changing suite of content creation and management products, fueled by the limitless potential of AI," said Namit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of the DNEG Group and interim CEO of Brahma. "IP rights-holders and content creators across every sector-from media and entertainment, to retail, to healthcare, to education and beyond-will be empowered to create incredible content at a scale and fidelity that is currently reserved only for those with the highest budgets. Brahma will redefine how stories are told, through a platform that is purpose-built for the future of content creation."

Find out more:

BRAHMA

DNEG Technology

Metaphysic

CLEAR AI

Ziva

About Brahma

Brahma is a global AI and content technology company that builds AI-native products for enterprise, IP rights-holders and content creators across industries, empowering them to create the highest quality AI content at scale. As part of the DNEG Group, Brahma brings together the award-winning technical innovation of the DNEG Group's creative technology portfolio with Metaphysic's groundbreaking AI technology. The Brahma team combines a broad range of expertise: from the creative technologists that power Hollywood; to the pioneers of photorealistic AI video; to the engineers that are spearheading data and content workflow management technologies; to leading voices in the ethical creation of AI content.

About Metaphysic

Metaphysic is the industry leader in developing AI technologies and machine learning research to create photorealistic content at internet scale. Named one of Time Magazine's TIME100 Most Influential Companies, Metaphysic is focused on the ethical development of AI to support the genius of human performance. Metaphysic's cutting-edge proprietary technology has quickly positioned the company as an in-demand partner for creative professionals and enterprises looking to protect their data, while unlocking the future of creativity. Moving forward under the banner of Metaphysic Studios, Metaphysic's creative teams will continue to build on their legacy of groundbreaking work bringing AI digital likenesses to screens of all sizes including recently for films such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Alien: Romulus, HERE and more.

About The DNEG Group

The DNEG Group delivers award-winning creative services, AI-powered technology products, and content production and financing partnerships to the global media and entertainment sector, and for IP rights-holders and content creators across industries. Led by Founder and CEO Namit Malhotra, the DNEG Group comprises DNEG (Academy Award-winning visual effects and animation for film, TV and immersive content), Prime Focus Studios (production and financing for the creation of high-quality content for global markets), and Brahma (global content technology company that builds AI-native products for enterprise, IP rights-holders and content creators).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218546095/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

Raz PR

karen@razpr.com