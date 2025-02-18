Car Keys Express Launches Rollout With the World's Largest Wholesale Club

This relationship with Costco gives Car Keys Express access to their 136 million North American members.







Car Keys Express, the US-based global leader in automotive key replacement, announced the launch of a nationwide program to provide Costco members with fast, affordable key replacement services. This expansion brings on-the-spot key replacement to select Costco locations across the United States and Canada, offering members better alternatives to dealership key replacement.

Replacing car keys at dealerships can be time-consuming and expensive-often costing as much as a smartphone or laptop. Car Keys Express is on a mission to make replacing car keys simple and affordable again. Thanks to a new partnership with Costco, members now have access to the convenience and savings they've been searching for.

Car Keys Express' mobile service vans are stocked with over 600 unique SKUs and more than 1,000 keys, enabling immediate key replacement. Using current technology, Car Keys Express is able to provide smart key replacements for about 90% of all cars on the road today, with some limitations on very recent model years and German-made automobiles.

Highly trained technicians complete the work in minutes, giving members the freedom to shop while their keys are replaced. The streamlined process not only saves members time and money compared to a dealership service appointment, but also ensures their key is functioning before they leave the store.

Following a successful pilot program that began in early 2023 at Costco warehouses in the Southeast United States, Car Keys Express is now able to service over 500 Costco warehouse locations throughout North America. Over the next 12 months, Car Keys Express will complete its expansion to service 95% of all Costco locations across the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. In May 2025, Car Keys Express plans to begin servicing Canadian Costco members starting in select warehouses in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A full rollout across 85% of all Canadian Costco buildings is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Car Keys Express' reputation for quality and reliability is backed by more than 30,000 five-star reviews on Google. The company's success at Costco further strengthens its position as a leader in the automotive key replacement industry.

"We're bringing a simple, affordable solution to a frustrating problem for Costco members," said Kirk Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer at Car Keys Express. "Replacing a car key used to mean scheduling an appointment, waiting all day, and paying a steep price at the dealership. Now, members can walk into Costco, and in just minutes, have their key replaced while they shop. This partnership is about making life easier for members, saving them time and money, and delivering the exceptional service they expect from both Costco and Car Keys Express."

"Our data shows that about 40% of consumers would purchase an additional key if given a convenient and affordable option," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "We've always prioritized meeting customers where they are, first online and now at leading retailers like Costco. Our expanding partnership with Costco allows us to reach more consumers than ever before-where they shop, while they shop. Over the past decade, we've evolved from a nascent retail player to THE dominant force in channels like auto parts and big-box retail. Now we're rapidly expanding into warehouse clubs. Our success at Costco proves that, when given the opportunity, consumers are eager to embrace alternatives to the 30-year monopoly of car dealership key replacement. This strategy serves as a blueprint for continuing to lead the market by bringing unparalleled convenience to consumers while driving sustainable growth for our business."

About Costco

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing their members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise. With more than 800 locations worldwide, Costco provides a wide selection of merchandise, plus the convenience of specialty departments and exclusive member services, all designed to make your shopping experience a pleasurable one.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is the global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, including remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Inc.'s "Best in Business" Award in 2024, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015, 2019 and 2023, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and Enterprise Corp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

