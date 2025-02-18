Kitron ASA: Kitron receives new order for Joint Strike Missile

(2025-02-18) Kitron has received an order with a value of about NOK 73 million covering electronics for the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) supplied by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

"Kitron has long been actively engaged in the JSM program, and this order significantly boosts our order backlog related to this critically important weapon system. We are delighted that KONGSBERG has once again turned to Kitron for our services in this growing market segment," says Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America.

Deliveries under the new order are set to commence in 2026. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway.

The JSM is an air-launched cruise missile developed based on the well-proven and modern technology of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) program, for which Kitron also provides electronics manufacturing services.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

