Dienstag, 18.02.2025
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
18.02.25
21:23 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 21:22 Uhr
Kitron ASA: Kitron receives new order for Joint Strike Missile

(2025-02-18) Kitron has received an order with a value of about NOK 73 million covering electronics for the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) supplied by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

"Kitron has long been actively engaged in the JSM program, and this order significantly boosts our order backlog related to this critically important weapon system. We are delighted that KONGSBERG has once again turned to Kitron for our services in this growing market segment," says Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America.

Deliveries under the new order are set to commence in 2026. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway.

The JSM is an air-launched cruise missile developed based on the well-proven and modern technology of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) program, for which Kitron also provides electronics manufacturing services.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America, tel.: +47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


