West Sussex, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Merlin Environmental, the UK's leading commercial pest control company specialising in bed bug detection and eradication, is proud to announce record-breaking business growth over the past fiscal year. The company has experienced a 30% increase in client base, leading to a 40% rise in staff headcount and a 30% expansion in its specialist canine detection team.





Merlin Environmental Van

This significant growth has been driven by a surge in demand, not only across the UK but also from international markets, including the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands. As a recognised authority in bed bug detection, Merlin Environmental's expertise was sought by major TV stations during the UK's bed bug crisis following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, further solidifying its position as the go-to provider for businesses facing infestations.

Tim West, Commercial Director of Merlin Environmental, attributes the company's expansion to a combination of factors, including its robust organic marketing strategy focusing on SEO and PR, as well as its commitment to delivering industry-leading pest control solutions.

"Our reputation has grown organically through the quality of our work and the results we deliver," says Tim West. "Word-of-mouth referrals have played a huge role in our success, and our ability to rapidly scale while maintaining service excellence is a testament to our incredible team."

Merlin's canine detection unit has been instrumental in the company's success. With a 30% increase in trained bed bug detection dogs, the firm continues to lead the way in using cutting- edge, non-toxic detection methods that allow businesses to identify bed bug infestations quickly, at scale and with unparallel accuracy.

Tim West also highlights the impact of the bed bug epidemic that swept through the UK in late 2023:

"The surge in bed bug cases following the Rugby World Cup led to an influx of new enquiries. However, this success wasn't just a reaction to the crisis-it was the result of years of positioning ourselves as the industry's most reliable bed bug solution. When the media needed bed bug experts, they turned to Merlin, and the resulting visibility, which included two national TV appearances and countless online press features, has helped propel us to new levels of public awareness and business growth."

As increasing demand for their services continues to push Merlin Environmental to new heights, the business remains committed to innovation, rapid response, and highly effective service delivery for commercial clients across sectors such as hospitality, transport, and healthcare.

For businesses looking to safeguard their reputation with specialist pest control services, Merlin Environmental Solutions offers unmatched speed and effectiveness in pest detection and eradication solutions across bed bugs and other pests. Not only is Merlin Environmental a specialist in commercial pest control, but the company has built a compelling offering of powerful, non-toxic pest control methods, which make Merlin Environmental the preferred pest control partner of a growing number of businesses who demand chemical-free pest solutions.

About Merlin Environmental Solutions

At Merlin Environmental Solutions, we lead the industry in commercial pest control, offering innovative and discreet solutions nationwide across the UK and Ireland. Trusted by major airlines and prestigious hotel chains, we specialise in tackling even the most complex pest challenges, including bed bugs and other high-stakes infestations. Our expert team uses cutting-edge techniques and environmentally responsible methods to ensure your business remains pest-free and compliant. With decades of experience, Merlin Environmental is the go- to partner for safeguarding reputations and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety.

Merlin Environmental Solutions Limited

Orltons Barn Orltons Lane Rusper

West Sussex RH12 4RN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241338

SOURCE: Merlin Environmental Solutions