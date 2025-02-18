Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Granted First Patent in India for its Liposomal CBD Injection

Innovative Chronic Pain Treatment Receives IP Protection in India's $55 Billion Pharmaceutical Market

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a patent in India covering a prolonged-release pharmaceutical formulation, utilizing liposomes to encapsulate cannabinoids.

This granted patent protects Innocan's synthetic Cannabidiol-loaded Liposome Injection Platform (LPT-CBD), designed for precise dosing and sustained release of Synthetic CBD into the bloodstream. LPT-CBD received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a successful pre-IND meeting to advance its development as a non-opioid alternative for chronic pain management. The Indian patent, granted in a pharmaceutical market estimated at US $55 billion (Bain & Company) complements Innocan's global patent applications, strengthening the proprietary value of its novel liposome-based cannabinoid technology.

Developed jointly in collaboration with Professor Chezy Barenholz and Dr. Ahuva Cern from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, the liposomal drug delivery platform allows for prolonged exposure and maximizes the bioavailability and therapeutic effects of cannabinoids.

"We are thrilled to receive our first granted patent for our proprietary technology," said Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan Pharma. "This milestone highlights our innovation and we look forward to a series of anticipated global patent approvals."

Professor Chezy Barenholz the Head of Innocan's Advisory Board stated, "The approval of this patent is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our development teams in driving innovation. Liposomal synthetic cannabidiol (LPT-CBD) is the first drug product in our pipeline that we are currently advancing under this intellectual property portfolio."

Dr. Eyal Kalo, R&D Director of Innocan Pharma, added "LPT-CBD demonstrates sustained pharmacokinetics and has shown efficacy in multiple animal models of chronic pain. We are extremely proud of this granted patent and remain dedicated to advancing LPT-CBD as a non-opioid alternative for chronic pain management."

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan focuses on advanced, targeted online sales, through its BI Sky Global Ltd. subsidiary.

www.innocanpharma.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release including, without limitation, the Company's plans for human trials of its LPT-CBD platform, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

