Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), an agriculture service and data company in North America, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of November 4, 2024, the Company has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, the annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of the annual filings, and its interim financial statements for the interim periods ended September 30, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of the interim filings with the applicable reporting jurisdictions. Because the company has been subjected to a cease trade order for greater than 120 days, the Company's continuous disclosure is subject to review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"). The Company will now work diligently to assist the OSC with this review.

For the 12-month period ended June 30, 2024, revenue decreased 3.5% to $35,316,939 from $36,597,804 in the comparable 12-month period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $2,030,501 in the 12-month period ended June 30th, 2024, from $584,124 for the similar period in 2023. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue decreased 23.2% to $6,836,912 from $8,906,469 in comparable period in 2023. For the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA* was $(1,197,945) compared to Adjusted EBITDA* of $176,933 in comparable period in the prior year.

As required on an annual basis, Deveron conducted an impairment test for the goodwill carried on the Company's books. Most of this goodwill arose from the acquisition of our lab testing businesses, primarily relating to the acquisition of A&L Canada Laboratories. As a result of the review, Deveron recorded an impairment charge totaling $43,132,423.

Annual Period Ended June 30, 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

For the financial period ended June 30, 2024, Deveron reported a decline in gross revenue of 3.5% and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of 347%. The financial period was impacted by seasonal tissue volumes and the previously announced exit of the US carbon service business which negatively impacted revenue of $1,280,900 but improved Adjusted EBITDA. The Company focused on cost reduction, particularly with respect to SG&A expenses in the US, which contributed to the improvement of adjusted EBITDA of $1,687,894 in the period.

"We managed to achieve improvement in adjusted EBITDA given our refocused effort in the US on testing services, where we continued to see the impact of cost reductions throughout the 12- month period. In Canada, weaker demand led to lower volumes at A&L Labs. As a result of inflationary pressures on costs in Canada and lower testing volumes, we decided to take a goodwill impairment charge," commented David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO.

Summary of Financial Results

Result of operations For the three months ended For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2024 June 30th, 2023 % Change June 30th, 2024 June 30th, 2023 % Change Total

Revenue $6,836,912 $8,906,470 (23%) $35,316,939 $36,597,804 (3%) Gross Profit 4,002,349 6,498,345 (38%) 23,608,995 25,440,476 (7%) Gross Profit

Margin % 59% 73% (14%) 67% 70% (3%) Operating Expenses 7,809,143 13,996,699 44% 78,206,079 39,471,679 (98%) Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA (loss)* (1,631,522) 176,933 (1022%) 2,030,501 584,124 248% Net Income (Loss) (4,842,276) (7,567,226) 36% (56,358,446) (14,511,541) (288%) Weight Average Common Shares Outstanding 156,547,370 142,087,346 156,786,972 142,087,346 Per Share: Net Loss (0.03) (0.05) (0.36) (0.10)

*Non-IFRS measure. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") should not be construed as alternatives to comprehensive loss or income determined in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as IFRS comprehensive loss less interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based payments, income tax expense, integration costs, and impairment of goodwill, property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets (ROU). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA(Loss) Calculation

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2024 June 30th, 2023 June 30th, 2024 June 30th, 2023 IFRS Net Income (Loss) $(4,842,276) $(7,567,226) $(56,358,447) ($14,511,541) Less: Interest 629,996 1,455,957 3,495,841 5,552,272 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 2,366,976 1,796,018 7,941,525 7,380,202 Less: Share Based Payments 218,787 337,055 1,064,118 1,435,244 Less: Income Taxes 1,035,481 98,872 1,761,362 480,337 Less: One-Time Legal Fees 207,371 - 207,371 - Less: Impairment Charges 433,577 - 43,132,423 - Change in NCI put obligation (1,040,498) 4,056,258 993,679 247,609 Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA (loss)* $(1,631,522) $176,933 $2,030,501 $584,124

Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2024 revenue decreased 6.3% to $7,236,458 from $7,718,603 for the comparable period ending September 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA* for the period improved from $(950,076) to $(348,081) in the comparable period ending September 30, 2023. Largely, improvements were derived from the Company's decision to re-focus the US soil collection business.

Summary of Financial Results

Result of operations For the three months ended September 30th, 2024 September 30th, 2023 % Change Total

Revenue $7,236,458 $7,718,603 (6%) Gross Profit 4,816,006 5,014,534 (4%) Gross Profit

Margin % 67% 65% 2% Operating

Expenses 5,821,580 10,838,817 46% Non-IFRS

adjusted

EBITDA

(loss)* (348,081) (950,076) 63% Net Income

(Loss) (1,286,027) (5,975,946) 78% Weight Average

Common Shares Outstanding 156,547,370 142,087,346 Per Share: Net Loss (0.03) (0.05)

For the three months ended September 30th, 2024 September 30th, 2023 IFRS Net Income (Loss) $(1,286,027) $(5,975,946) Less: Interest 497,068 848,314 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 1,804,832 1,807,979 Less: Share Based Payments 199,593 291,936 Less: Income Taxes 280,453 151,663 Less: One-Time Legal Fees 71,569 - Less: Impairment Charges - - Change in NCI put obligation (1,844,000) 1,925,978 Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA (loss)* $(276,512) (950,076)

Business Outlook

"The North American agriculture industry continues to face headwinds with low crop prices while input prices have not changed, compressing margins at the farm gate. Across our businesses, testing volumes are facing some demand challenges as expected at this point in the agriculture cycle," commented Deveron's President & CEO, David MacMillan. "On the cost side, we continue to be focused on right sizing the business to reflect prevailing testing volumes. In Canada, subsequent to our June year end, we eliminated $2 million of costs related to SG&A and service contracts which will be reflected over the current fiscal year. Completing our audit was our first objective as we review the alternatives for the Company ahead. We have current liabilities of $10.1 million in convertible debentures that are due in May of this year, as well as term debt at A&L Labs of $22 million that is up for renewal. We also have $4.4 million owing on our operating line. Though cost side management has improved, the Company is looking at the full range of alternatives to address these issues.

The Management's Discussion and Analysis and the accompanying Financial Statements and Notes for full year 2024 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use.

