Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
18.02.25
21:58 Uhr
12,700 Euro
+0,495
+4,06 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,53512,74522:44
12,68012,79022:00
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2025 22:38 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial at Round Table on Sustainable Mobility for CEOforLIFE

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, took part in a round table on sustainable mobility organized by CEOforLIFE.

Federico Bullo, Vice President Global Portfolio Strategy, Construction Equipment, shared how CNH's innovative solutions are advancing infrastructure for a sustainable future.

He said: "At CNH, we focus on improving construction machines while ensuring they help create smarter, cleaner cities. Our sustainability commitment reduces carbon footprints, promotes circularity, and enhances eco-efficiency - key factors in shaping the future of urban mobility. Dialogue with industry leaders is crucial for continued innovation."

CASE machinery, including electric mini excavators, compact wheel loaders, and automation technologies, plays a vital role in building green infrastructure, such as EV charging stations, bike paths, and eco-friendly roads. Their digital solutions optimize construction sites, reduce waste, and boost efficiency.

By investing in alternative sustainable development, CNH are actively driving sustainability in construction and helping build cleaner, greener cities.

The CEOforLife Awards honour CEOs that have set new standards of excellence in their SDGs projects.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.