CNH Industrial at Round Table on Sustainable Mobility for CEOforLIFE

World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH, took part in a round table on sustainable mobility organized by CEOforLIFE.

Federico Bullo, Vice President Global Portfolio Strategy, Construction Equipment, shared how CNH's innovative solutions are advancing infrastructure for a sustainable future.

He said: "At CNH, we focus on improving construction machines while ensuring they help create smarter, cleaner cities. Our sustainability commitment reduces carbon footprints, promotes circularity, and enhances eco-efficiency - key factors in shaping the future of urban mobility. Dialogue with industry leaders is crucial for continued innovation."

CASE machinery, including electric mini excavators, compact wheel loaders, and automation technologies, plays a vital role in building green infrastructure, such as EV charging stations, bike paths, and eco-friendly roads. Their digital solutions optimize construction sites, reduce waste, and boost efficiency.

By investing in alternative sustainable development, CNH are actively driving sustainability in construction and helping build cleaner, greener cities.

The CEOforLife Awards honour CEOs that have set new standards of excellence in their SDGs projects.

