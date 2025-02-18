DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTCQB:DTMXF) announces that, further to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2025,effectiveat the opening on February 19, 2025, the common shares of the Company ("Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on a consolidated basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidation shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company will not undergo a name change at the time of Consolidation. The Company's new ISIN number will be CA23809L2075 for post-Consolidation Shares.

?The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 21,002,671, subject to rounding for fractional Shares. ?

For additional information regarding the Consolidation, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2025 and management information circular dated October 2, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

