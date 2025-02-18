Cypher Metaverse Inc. Appoints Jeff Koyen to the Board of Directors

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE.x) ("Cypher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Koyen to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Koyen is a journalist, strategic development specialist and early cryptocurrency investor and innovator. He brings to the Company expertise in early-stage startups; software and platform design; blockchain, token and meme coin development and marketing. His current focus is on opportunities at the intersection of cryptocurrency and AI.

This addition to the Board coincides with Cypher's renewed commitment to evaluate new opportunities and further development in its virtual lounge, the Company's "home base" within the Sandbox Ecosystem.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

George Tsafalas - Director

Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Company's website at www.cypher-meta.com

Email: info@cypher-meta.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Cypher believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Cypher can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cypher undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Cypher, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire