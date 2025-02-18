Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.02.2025
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
WKN: A2PM64 | ISIN: CA5625684025 | Ticker-Symbol: R7X2
Tradegate
18.02.25
15:54 Uhr
3,220 Euro
+0,060
+1,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 23:10 Uhr
Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today that its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results will be released after market close on February 20, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on February 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Toronto time).

Interested investors may register and dial-in using the following link.

Alternatively, please register for the webcast here. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay is a Canada-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (the Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (the Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cash flow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while fostering strong community and employee engagement.

Mandalay's mission is to create shareholder value through profitable operations and successful organic exploration at its Costerfield and Björkdal mines, while actively evaluating accretive, and non-dilutive inorganic growth opportunities. At Costerfield, the Company focuses on mining the high-grade Youle and Shepherd veins, while expanding near-mine and regional Mineral Resources & Reserves. At Björkdal, the goal is to enhance production from the Eastern Extension area and other higher-margin zones, such as the North Zone, to optimize profitability in the coming years.

For Further Information:
Frazer Bourchier, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen, Director, Business Valuations and IR
Contact: (647) 258 9722


