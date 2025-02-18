Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.5 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $519 million;

CSE issuers completed 104 financings that raised an aggregate $118 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from two new companies, bringing total listed securities to 772 as at January 31, 2025.

"Trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange remained strong as we moved into 2025," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "More securities changed hands on the CSE in January than any other single month in nearly three years. It is highly encouraging to see investor interest in emerging securities continue to build. We were also host to the initial public offering of Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. in January, which was the only IPO completed on any Canadian exchange that month. With mining conference season now in full swing, we look forward to connecting with our stakeholders at the PDAC convention and other upcoming gatherings."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE returns to sunny Miami, Florida this week for a couple of important events. On February 19, the Exchange is co-hosting an exclusive event titled Going Public and Raising Capital in Canada. The presenters, who include Richard Carleton and CSE director Michael Bluestein (of Corporate Counsel LLP), will talk about opportunities and strategies to successfully enter the public markets in Canada. The event is co-hosted by Corporate Counsel.

The next day marks the start of the two-day Mines and Money Miami conference. The event features a strong line-up of expert speakers and dozens of promising emerging mining companies. The exhibitors include the CSE-listed companies American Pacific Mining Corp. (USGD), American Tungsten Corp. (TUNG), and Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLD). A key focus of the conference will be strategies to counter China's dominance in critical minerals.

The world's biggest mining conference, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, is just around the corner on March 2-5. The CSE team will be in their usual spot in booth #2542 in the Investors Exchange, and invites conference participants to come visit them and the many other CSE issuers that will be exhibiting at the convention (a full exhibitor list can be viewed here.) A new issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine, which is entirely mining-focused, will be available for free at various spots on the convention floor.

The CSE is also pleased to be involved in a couple of other investor events connected to the big show:

First is Red Cloud Financial Services' Pre-PDAC 2025 Mining Showcase on February 27-28. The CSE is a sponsor of this event, which features a very long list of presentations from mining companies, including the CSE issuers Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (FAT), Kobrea Exploration Corp. (KBX), Mustang Energy Corp. (MEC), and Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (NVPC).

In addition, on March 2, the CSE is sponsoring the eighth annual GROUNDUP Networking Reception, presented by Investor.Events and The Mine Wire. The reception features an on-site poker tournament and has become one of the most popular networking events linked to the PDAC conference.

CIFIC Partnership

The CSE is pleased to announce that it has become an official partner of the Canadian Independent Finance and Innovation Counsel (CIFIC). Launched last year, CIFIC is an organization that advocates for Canadian investment dealers, helping them thrive in a rapidly-evolving market landscape. CIFIC partnership underscores the CSE's support for Canadian investment dealers and its ongoing commitment to providing them with the best possible service.

New Listings in January 2025

Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM)

Anteros Metals Inc. (ANT)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

