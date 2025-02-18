DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Transmucosal Drugs Market to Reach ~USD 28 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease is driving the demand for transmucosal drugs. Key factors contributing to the transmucosal drugs market's growth from 2025 to 2032 include the rising adoption of these drugs, along with growing research and development efforts and collaborations among major industry players.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the transmucosal drugs market, the tablet category had a significant revenue share in the transmucosal drugs market in 2024.

Notable transmucosal drugs companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Indivior PLC, GSK plc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Organon group of companies, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring, Novartis AG, Adalvo Limited, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., ZIM LABORATORIES LIMITED, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., BIAL, Almac Group, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and several others, are currently operating in the transmucosal drugs market.

launched KYNMOBI (apomorphine hydrochloride) in Germany. KYNMOBI is the sublingual film for the intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adult patients with Parkinson's disease. In March 2024, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced its collaboration with Almac Pharma Services for the launch and commercialization of TonmyaTM (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) in the U.S. Tonmya is a centrally acting opioid analgesic for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Transmucosal Drugs Overview

Transmucosal drugs are a category of medications designed to be absorbed through mucous membranes, such as those found in the mouth, nasal passages, or gastrointestinal tract. These drugs are typically formulated as lozenges, films, sprays, or tablets that dissolve upon contact with mucosal surfaces. The primary advantage of transmucosal drug delivery is its ability to bypass the digestive system, leading to faster absorption and onset of action compared to oral administration. This can be particularly beneficial for drugs that are poorly absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract or those that need to act quickly, such as pain relief medications or treatments for acute conditions.

The transmucosal route can offer increased bioavailability, as the drug is absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the mucosal membranes, often avoiding first-pass metabolism in the liver. This can reduce the required dosage and minimize side effects. Additionally, transmucosal drug delivery systems are typically non-invasive and convenient for patients, making them an attractive option for chronic treatments or for populations that may struggle with traditional oral medications, such as pediatric or geriatric patients. However, this form of drug delivery requires careful formulation to ensure proper drug release, stability, and patient adherence.

Transmucosal Drugs Market Insights

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the transmucosal drugs market in the coming years compared to other regions. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as hypertension and neurological diseases, alongside the growing research and development efforts by major industry players. Notable market players are focusing on creating innovative treatments for neurological disorders.

For example, in April 2022, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IGALMITM (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film to treat acute agitation linked to schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. These advancements in drug development are expected to further boost market expansion in North America.

Thus, the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the introduction of new products by key players are key drivers of the transmucosal drugs market growth in the region.

Transmucosal Drugs Market Dynamics

The transmucosal drugs market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by its ability to offer an effective and less invasive alternative to conventional drug administration methods. Transmucosal delivery involves the absorption of therapeutic agents through mucous membranes, such as the nasal, buccal, or sublingual areas. This method bypasses the digestive system, allowing for faster onset of action and enhanced bioavailability, particularly for drugs that are poorly absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract. The demand for this delivery method is particularly prominent in the management of conditions that require rapid symptom relief, such as acute pain, migraine, and anxiety disorders.

Technological advancements play a key role in the dynamics of the transmucosal drugs market. Innovations such as nanoparticles, liposomes, and microneedles are improving the efficiency and accuracy of drug delivery systems. For example, the development of nasal sprays and sublingual tablets has revolutionized the administration of both peptide and non-peptide drugs. These technologies not only enhance drug absorption but also help in reducing side effects by targeting specific areas in the body. Moreover, the ease of administration and the patient-friendly nature of these systems have made them a preferred choice, particularly in the pediatric and geriatric populations.

Additionally, market growth is supported by an increasing demand for personalized medicine. As treatments become more tailored to individual patient needs, transmucosal delivery systems provide an effective way to fine-tune drug doses and achieve optimal therapeutic outcomes. For instance, the ability to deliver drugs directly into the bloodstream through the mucosal membranes allows for better control over drug release rates, which is particularly important for chronic conditions requiring long-term management. This shift towards more personalized treatments has been further augmented by the rise of digital health technologies, such as remote monitoring tools that ensure patients adhere to their prescribed treatments.

Despite the many advantages, the transmucosal drugs market also faces challenges. The high cost of research and development, coupled with regulatory hurdles for new drug delivery systems, can impede market expansion. Furthermore, the potential for irritation or infection at the site of drug administration, particularly for chronic use, remains a concern. As a result, manufacturers must invest in developing more user-friendly, efficient, and safer products to maintain consumer trust. Overall, while the transmucosal drugs market shows great promise, the need for continuous innovation and rigorous safety standards will be critical for its sustained growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022-2032 Transmucosal Drugs Market CAGR ~7% Transmucosal Drugs Market Size by 2032 USD 28 Billion Key Transmucosal Drugs Companies Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Indivior PLC, GSK plc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Organon group of companies, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring, Novartis AG, Adalvo Limited, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., ZIM LABORATORIES LIMITED, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., BIAL, Almac Group, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, among others

Transmucosal Drugs Market Assessment

Transmucosal Drugs Market Segmentation

Transmucosal Drugs Market Segmentation By Product: Nasal Spray, Tablet, Film, and Others

Nasal Spray, Tablet, Film, and Others

Transmucosal Drugs Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral, Nasal, Sublingual, Buccal, and Others

Oral, Nasal, Sublingual, Buccal, and Others

Transmucosal Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy

Transmucosal Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

