Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - CENTURION MINERALS LTD. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on November 29, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements for its fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 and its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended October 31, 2024, with related management's discussion and analysis and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications on February 10, 2025 and February 14, 2025, respectively (the "Required Filings"). Copies of the Required Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is also no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuer list and on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion can earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario.

