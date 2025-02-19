The Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical and chemical giant Merck witnessed notable market momentum on Tuesday, with shares climbing 0.8 percent to reach €136.50. The stock's positive performance, reaching an intraday peak of €136.80, came in response to the company's announcement of comprehensive leadership restructuring. While the current trading level remains approximately 23 percent below its 52-week high of €177.00, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook with an average price target of €183.14, suggesting significant upward potential.

Financial Performance and Strategic Direction

The company's strategic reorganization includes expanding its executive board to six members, with new leadership appointments in both Life Science and Healthcare divisions scheduled for June. Additionally, Merck plans to establish a Chief People Officer position by March 2025, marking a first for the organization. These changes coincide with robust financial results, as the company reported a 1.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue to €5.27 billion, while earnings per share improved from €1.70 to €1.86. Analysts project earnings per share of €8.72 for the current year, reinforcing positive market sentiment.

