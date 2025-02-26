Rob Perdue Joins as COO to Lead Scaling Efforts; Additional Senior Hires Signal Fluidstack's Continued Momentum

Fluidstack, the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies, today announced a series of key executive appointments as the company accelerates its expansion and strengthens its position as a global leader in AI infrastructure.

Rob Perdue, former COO of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), has joined Fluidstack as Chief Operating Officer. Based in New York City, Perdue brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies, having played a pivotal role in growing The Trade Desk from $1 million to $700 million in revenue, increasing enterprise value from $20 million to $22 billion. He co-led the company's 2016 IPO and delivered top decile operational performance post-listing. At Fluidstack, Perdue will focus on driving operational excellence, expanding AI infrastructure capabilities, and supporting the company's rapid customer growth across global markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob Perdue as COO," said Gary Wu, CEO of Fluidstack. "Rob's experience in scaling high-growth businesses, coupled with his operational rigor, will be instrumental as we continue expanding our AI cloud platform to meet the increasing demand for large-scale compute."

In addition to Perdue, Fluidstack has appointed the following senior leaders:

Dan Carpenter, VP of Sales

With over a decade of experience leading global enterprise sales organizations at AWS and Omniva, Carpenter brings deep expertise in scaling revenue and driving strategic growth. Carpenter will spearhead Fluidstack's global go-to-market strategy, fostering deeper collaborations with AI research labs, venture capital firms, and enterprise clients to accelerate platform adoption. Additionally, he will lead new channel partnerships and integrations with specialized technology providers, further strengthening Fluidstack's position as a premier AI cloud platform.

Mike McDonald, VP of Product

Mike has spent the past decade building cloud platforms at hyperscalers (Google, Microsoft) and unicorn startups (Crusoe), most recently building Crusoe's GPU cloud and scaling it from $0 to >$100M ARR. His expertise designing and operating GitHub Copilot and Google Cloud Run serverless containers demonstrates end-to-end knowledge of the development to production pipeline. He will lead product and engineering and ensure Fluidstack is building the right products for the AI-enabled future.

Katherine Ollerhead, General Counsel

Formerly General Counsel at Canonical, Ollerhead brings two decades of experience in global compliance, IP strategy, and complex transactions. She will ensure that Fluidstack continues to operate at the forefront of AI regulation and security.

"With these leadership additions, we are reinforcing our ability to execute at scale," added César Maklary, Co-founder and President of Fluidstack. "Rob, Katherine, Dan, and Mike bring an exceptional depth of expertise across operations, legal, sales, and product, positioning Fluidstack for our next phase of growth."

These appointments follow Fluidstack's recent €10 billion commitment to building a 1-gigawatt AI supercomputer in France, announced at the AI Action Summit in Paris. The investment reinforces the company's position as a leading provider of next-generation compute solutions for advanced AI models.

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, the company powers leading AI labs, including Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. With over 100,000 GPUs under management, Fluidstack delivers rapid access to exascale compute within days-enabling seamless multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads.

To learn more, visit www.fluidstack.io

