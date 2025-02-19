General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: GA-ASI and CAE Sign Long-Term Agreement to Develop the Next Generation MQ-9B SkyGuardian Mission Trainer

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and CAE are pleased to announce a long-term agreement for the development and production of the next-generation mission trainer for GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian® remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS). The contract with GA-ASI includes a firm order for 11 mission trainers, with the opportunity to deliver up to 50 devices over the next five years. The agreement brings together two industry leaders to enhance the training capabilities for operators of MQ-9B and builds on the long-standing business relationship between GA-ASI and CAE.

Recognized globally as the reference in synthetic training for RPAS, CAE leverages the latest visualization technology in the development of the next-generation MQ-9B SkyGuardian Mission Trainers. The trainers will employ the CAE Prodigy Image Generator to provide a highly realistic training environment to replicate flight operations. Powered by a state-of-the-art gaming engine, CAE Prodigy elevates training standards through an enhanced immersive training environment, high-fidelity graphics, and physics-based simulation. This cutting-edge technology enhances the realism and effectiveness of the training, ensuring that operators are well-prepared for their missions.

MQ-9B is the world's most advanced RPAS delivering exceptionally long endurance and range, with auto takeoff and landing under pole-to-pole SATCOM-only control and will be able to operate in unsegregated airspace using the GA-ASI-developed Detect and Avoid system. MQ-9B includes the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian® models, as well as the new Protector RG Mk1 that is currently being delivered to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force. The platform is building a global operator list, with procurement contracts signed with Belgium, Canada, Poland, the Japan Coast Guard, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in support of Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also supported various U.S. Navy exercises.

"GA-ASI and CAE have worked together to deliver leading-edge training to our customers for more than two decades," said Jaime Walters, vice president of International Strategic Development at GA-ASI. "Through this partnership, we will continue to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness for MQ-9B operators worldwide, and in particular, we see the new SkyGuardian Mission Trainers supporting our new Canadian customer. CAE's comprehensive training solutions ensure that personnel are well-prepared to operate these advanced RPAS efficiently and safely."

GA-ASI's partnership with CAE is part of its Team SkyGuardian Canada initiative, which is focused on GA-ASI's collaboration and investment with Canadian businesses following the Government of Canada's selection of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

"This agreement underscores our commitment to advancing the capabilities of RPAS training and ensuring that MQ-9B SkyGuardian operators worldwide have access to the best training tools available," said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, Division President, CAE Defense & Security, International. "Our knowhow, expertise, and experience put our customers on the cutting edge of training and readiness. Through our long-term relationship with General Atomics, we are proud to be the key partner of choice for training solutions involving remotely piloted aircraft systems."

CAE is a leading provider of flight training and services and works in partnership with the world's most advanced OEMs and defense forces to deliver integrated training solutions that ensure operational excellence and mission readiness.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than eight million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent situational awareness. The company also produces a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

