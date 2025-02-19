On February 18, RAHVOLT, the world's largest provider of distributed residential energy storage brands and solutions, showcased its self-developed next-generation residential energy storage product line, the SURGE series, at the ENEX exhibition in Poland. This series introduces an all-scenes energy management solution based on fast battery swapping, a first in the industry.

Currently, the SURGE series includes two models: the PowerRoller Traveler and the PowerRoller Balcony, both featuring a plug-and-play battery design.

The PowerRoller Traveler is designed for outdoor use, with a weight reduction of 60% compared to the previous generation, now weighing only 35 kg. It comes standard with a telescoping handle and roller travel kit, adaptable to various terrain conditions. The 2Gen PerseusShield? Protection Architecture allows the PowerRoller Traveler to function normally in harsh environments, and its dual USB-C ports support a maximum power output of 280 W.

The PowerRoller Balcony is designed for home use and utilizes the same plug-and-play battery model as the PowerRoller Traveler, featuring a 25.6V ultra-low voltage design. The PowerRoller Balcony supports both solar and grid power supply and shares the new Revolution Corner? design language with the PowerRoller Traveler. Weighing 40 kg, it can be easily moved indoors and provides a power output of 2000 W, compatible with almost all household appliances.

Since all products in the SURGE series use the same battery model, consumers only need to pay for the battery cost once when configuring energy storage devices for different scenarios, much like changing a camera lens to capture different photos.

The disruptive design of the RAHVOLT SURGE series significantly lowers the cost of residential energy storage for consumers, making energy utilization more efficient and allowing every household to easily access electricity, eliminating darkness and cold. This undoubtedly provides a tremendous boost for the energy transition in Europe and around the world, benefiting hundreds of millions of households globally.

