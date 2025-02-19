M & A Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.: M & A Value Partners and CEFO Forge Strategic Partnership for the Launch of Legacy Global Opportunities Fund

M & A Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("M & A Value Partners"), a premier investment management firm specializing in primary, secondary offerings, and special situations opportunities, together with Century Eagle Family Office Sdn. Bhd. ("CEFO") are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to collaborate on the marketing of the Legacy Global Opportunities Fund ("LGOF" or "the Fund"). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing sophisticated investors with exclusive access to globally diversified investment opportunities.

(L-R): Ms. Ooi Ruthlen, Sales director of M & A Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn Bhd; Mr. Nelson Goh, Managing director of Legacy Credit Sdn Bhd; Mr. Sean Yap , Chief Executive Officer of M & A Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn Bhd; Mr. Cheah Zi Kah ,Director of Century Eagle Family Office Sdn Bhd; Dr. Steve Wan , Director of Century Eagle Family Office Sdn Bhd; Mr Darren Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Legacy Credit Sdn Bhd

M & A Value Partners had previously launched the M & A Value Partners IPO Equity Fund, Malaysia's first wholesale fund focused on Initial Public Offering ("IPO") investments. The fund leveraged strong IPO liquidity flows and historically outperformed the FBMKLCI by over 66% since 2020. Building on this success, the Legacy Global Opportunities Fund expands its offerings beyond IPOs, providing a globally diversified strategy for sophisticated investors seeking income and capital appreciation with a targeted absolute return of 8% per annum

Following the success of M & A Value Partners IPO Equity Fund, the Legacy Global Opportunities Fund is designed to deliver income and capital appreciation through a disciplined investment strategy that targets undervalued assets and emerging opportunities across multiple asset classes and markets. As a wholesale mixed assets fund, it offers a structured approach to wealth management, catering to high-net-worth individuals and institutions seeking a dynamic, globally diversified portfolio.

Mr. Sean Yap, Chief Executive Officer of M & A Value Partners, emphasized the strength of the collaboration and the vision behind the Fund. "We are excited to partner with CEFO in bringing Legacy Global Opportunities Fund to the market. This Fund is designed for sophisticated investors who seek a professionally managed, global investment strategy with the potential for long-term capital growth. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to create a well-balanced and high-quality portfolio that aligns with market opportunities while ensuring robust risk management."

Mr. Cheah Zi Kah, Founder & Director of Century Eagle Family Office, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership in meeting the evolving needs of sophisticated investors. "At CEFO, our commitment has always been to provide tailored wealth management solutions that align with the financial goals of our clients. Through this partnership with M & A Value Partners, we are expanding our investment offerings to include a globally diversified strategy that not only protects wealth but also enhances long-term financial growth. The Legacy Global Opportunities Fund represents a significant step forward in delivering structured investment solutions for our investors."

This partnership between M & A Value Partners and CEFO underscores a shared commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality investment solutions tailored for sophisticated investors. As financial markets continue to evolve, this collaboration is expected to provide a structured pathway for investors to access global opportunities with the expertise of two established institutions.

The Legacy Global Opportunities Fund is now open for investment, and interested investors are encouraged to contact M & A Value Partners and CEFO's advisory teams for further details.



ABOUT M & A VALUE PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

M & A Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("M & A Value Partners", formally known as Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.) is an institutionally owned and independently managed asset management firm, established on 5 June 2018, specializing in primary and secondary offerings, pre-IPO investments, and special situations opportunities. Licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC") since 28 December 2018, the firm leverages deep market expertise and rigorous analysis to identify undervalued assets and high-growth opportunities. With a commitment to innovation, agility, and transparency, M & A Value Partners delivers institutional-grade investment solutions, helping sophisticated investors navigate dynamic market conditions while achieving sustainable returns.

For more information, kindly visit: https://mna-vp.com.my/

