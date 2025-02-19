Coty to Overdrive Fragrance Category Across Price Points, from $5 to $500

Coty (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, is pleased to confirm that Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi and Chief Financial Officer Laurent Mercier will present at the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) on Wednesday, February 19 at 4:00pm EST or 10:00pm CET.

Coty will provide an update on its category leadership, financial and strategic progress, and how it plans to fuel outperformance of the beauty market, while capturing white-space opportunities across categories and price points.

Coty has consistently outpaced the beauty market in 9 of the last 14 quarters through best-in-class execution of its strategic growth pillars. The Company continues to leverage its global leadership position in both prestige and mass fragrances, its best-in-class fragrance capabilities and robust brand portfolio to fuel strong sell-out growth for its fragrance business, which accounts for over 60% of its sales and an even larger portion of its profit. This fragrance leadership underpins Coty's strategy to capture growth in existing and new geographic markets as well as scenting adjacencies, which together represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. At the same time, Coty's established positions in cosmetics and bodycare, and strengthening capabilities in skincare, will further reinforce its multi-category beauty portfolio.

The Company's strategic progress is complemented by a disciplined financial approach and a robust deleveraging agenda. Over the past 4 fiscal years, Coty has expanded its adjusted gross margins by over 400 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margins by 130 basis points to 17.8%. In the first half of 2025, Coty reached a key milestone exiting CY24, reporting a leverage below 3x for the first time in over 8 years. Coty continues to target steady gross and EBITDA margin expansion, coupled with double-digit adjusted EPS growth in the coming years, with leverage declining towards 2x by the end of CY26.

Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO, said, "The beauty market has evolved considerably since we first unveiled our strategy over three years ago. We see significant growth opportunities for our core brands in the coming years, particularly in the fragrance category, where structural tailwinds are supporting category growth. Our fragrance portfolio delivered outperformance at all price points in the first half of this year, driven by strong momentum across iconic brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Chloe and Marc Jacobs.

"With 2025 emerging as a key year for the sector, we are confident in our ability to fuel Coty's outperformance of the global beauty market and deliver long-term growth, leveraging our multi-category beauty expertise, track record of innovation and IP utilisation, and diversified portfolio of brands across the price spectrum."

The presentation accompanying management's remarks will be available on Coty's Investor Relations website, under Events and Presentations. A live webcast of the presentation will begin at 4:00pm EST or 10:00pm CET, and a replay of Coty's remarks will be available at investors.coty.com/news-events-and-presentations.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect Coty's current views with respect to, among other things, its outlook, expected guidance, trends and strategic information. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words or phrases, such as "anticipate," "are going to," "estimate," "plan," "project," "expect," "believe," "intend," "foresee," "forecast," "will," "may," "should," "outlook," "continue," "target," "aim," "potential" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates that Coty considers reasonable and are not guarantees of Coty's future performance, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Coty's control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from such statements, including the factors identified in "Risk Factors" included in Coty's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Coty does not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise.

Coty provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring, integration and acquisition-related expenses, amortization expenses, adjustments to inventory, and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

