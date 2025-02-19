Santiago, Chile--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Golden International, a mining company based in Santiago, plans to go public with its shares.

To comply with listing standards, Golden International is finalizing board members and accounting as part of the offering preparations. Within the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates announcing the listing of its shares.

Although the representative acknowledged that the process of selecting underwriters had started and that the public would soon have access to this information, the number of shares offered and the price per share have not yet been disclosed.

Before the offering can proceed, an acceptable agreement with the underwriters, including standard closing conditions, will be necessary. To enable Golden International to complete the offering on schedule, all warrants linked to A class stock must be exercised before February 30, 2025.

Once the registration process is open, all investors looking to be involved in the IPO process must have fully registered, via their brokerage, before the registration closure date. There have also been talks of a possible lockdown period, still to be announced, for the protection of investors and the company.

All analytical indicators point to Golden International Mining listing within the next 90 Days, all investors are urged to contact Golden International Mining investor relations team or the brokerage house shares were acquired from.

It is acknowledged that the corporation wants to raise money to grow its activities, which includes increasing the number of expeditions it does, hiring more staff, and buying more heavy plant equipment.

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your business, legal, or tax situation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241350

SOURCE: Asiacryptos