Taste Estonia: Healthy, Plant-Based, and Premium: Estonia Showcases the Future of F&B at Gulfood 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia returns to Gulfood 2025 for the 8th consecutive year, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in natural, high-quality, and innovative food production. From plant-based alternatives and collagen-infused wellness products to organic, clean-label and food tech solutions. Estonia's top F&B brands are ready to meet the UAE's demand for health-driven and sustainable products.

Strengthening UAE & GCC Trade Ties

Estonia's participation reflects its long-term commitment to fostering trade relations in the region. H.E. Piret Hartman, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, will attend to engage with industry leaders, strengthen collaborations, and support participating companies:

"Estonia's food and beverages industry is deeply rooted in our connection to nature. We are proud to present a diverse selection of sustainable, innovative, and high-quality food products at Gulfood 2025. Our food industry is driven by a commitment to food innovation stemming into health-conscious, environmentally responsible, and cutting-edge solutions, which align with the UAE and GCC's evolving food preferences. Through this platform, we aim to build lasting trade relationships, drive business growth, and introduce Estonian excellence to new markets," H.E. Piret Hartman stated.

Estonia's Finest award-winning F&B Brands

The Estonian Pavilion (S-G52, Trade Centre Arena) proudly showcases some of Estonia's most innovative and high-quality food and beverage brands, reinforcing the country's reputation as a hub for excellence in the industry. Several Estonian companies have been recognised at the Gulfood Innovation Awards 2025, underlining their impact on the global F&B landscape.

Taking centre stage at Gulfood 2025, Thormi Technology has won the best "Ready-to-Eat" product award for its Shredded Chickenless in Coconut-Curry Sauce, praised for its taste, convenience, and sustainability. Estonia's influence extends further with award nominees Haage, offering natural soft drinks and premium mineral water; Puljong, known for organic, Halal-certified broths and stocks; Revala, pioneers of lactose-free ice cream powders; and Rosena DK, innovators in Collagen-infused plant-based coffees, booster shots and smoothie powders.

Estonia's lineup also includes leading brands such as A. Le Coq, Balsnack, BabyCool, CoffeeCrystal, EBM Group, ICONFIT, Öselwise, Punch Club, Salvest, Saku Brewery, Sume Green, SUNFLY, Valio, and YOOK Production, all driving innovation in beverages, snacks, oils, dairy, plant-based, and functional superfoods.

Among the product highlights are clean-label organic baby food, allergen-free sunflower seed butters, premium instant coffee from the finest beans, probiotic functional beverages, ultra-convenient smoothie mixes, mindful mocktails, and next-gen dairy-free oat drinks with exciting taste combinations, all showcasing Estonia's innovative edge in natural and health-driven food solutions.

Sustainable Food for a Changing World

"Having witnessed the evolution of the world's premier food trade show for nearly a decade, we in Estonia are proud to be part of the UAE's dynamic food ecosystem. Estonian companies bring pioneering food tech innovation and zero-waste production expertise to this thriving regional hub, with food comprising 8% of our GDP. We're seeing remarkable opportunities to collaborate with UAE partners, combining our technological solutions with the region's ambitious food security vision, from the Food Tech Valley to advanced vertical farming initiatives," said Fatoumata Tall, Export Adviser to Enterprise Estonia.

Estonia: Pure Air, Clean Water, Fresh Food

With 23% organic farmland, one of the highest in Europe, Estonia blends deep agricultural roots with cutting-edge food tech. As a forward-thinking, tech-driven nation, this Northern European country is a natural partner for the UAE's evolving food and beverage market.

The country's leadership in shaping the future of food will be further highlighted in key sessions. On 19 February, H.E. Piret Hartman, Estonia's Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, delivered a keynote at the Gulfood Main Stage, addressing food security, the future of healthy nutrition, and advancements in food technology. On 21 February at 12:50 PM, at Gulfood Top Table, Abu Dhabi-based Estonian chef Hannes Heinpalu will demonstrate Estonia's expertise in plant-based cuisine, showcasing innovative cooking techniques with meat alternatives.

About Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships, but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.

