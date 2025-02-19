Energy solutions company Australian Flow Batteries has rolled out its containerised solar vanadium battery system in Western Australia, which can be stowed in less than an hour to protect modules during the region's annual cyclone season. From pv magazine Australia Western Australia (WA)-headquartered energy solutions company Australian Flow Batteries (AFB) has installed a containerized hybrid solar and vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) diesel replacement system (DRS) at the Onslow Marine Support Base (OMSB) in the Pilbara. AFB's DRS system currently deployed in Onslow features a retractable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...