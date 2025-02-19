Brooklyn Solar Company announced a new post-truss, cantilever and wood-post solar carports. From pv magazine USA Brooklyn Solar Canopy, a provider of solar racking solutions, introduced three new solar canopy products. The line of new products includes solar post-truss, cantilever, and wood-post canopies. "With the addition of Post-Truss, Cantilever, and Wood-Post mounting systems, we can now offer a complete range of solutions for any project, from large-scale commercial installations to residential backyard setups," said T. R. Ludwig, chief executive officer, Brooklyn Solar Canopy. Post-truss ...

