Tesla will provide 372 of its MegaPack 2 XL battery systems as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. From ESS News Dutch energy storage developer Lion Storage has announced financial close on a battery energy storage system (BESS) it has described as the largest BESS in the Netherlands. The €350 million ($367 million), 350 MW/1. 4 GWh Project Mufasa, at the coastal city of Vlissingen in the southwest Netherlands, will feature 372 of Tesla's MegaPack 2 XL battery systems, with the US-based company also providing EPC services for the site. Due to be operational in the ...

