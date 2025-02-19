Frontier Scientific Solutions' Free Trade Zone Advantage Becomes Critical Amid Tariff Changes, Strengthening Life Sciences Supply Chain

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As new tariffs on pharmaceutical products and components loom under the Trump administration's proposed trade policies. Frontier Scientific Solutions, a temperature-controlled storage and transportation company exclusively serving the life sciences industry, has uniquely positioned itself to mitigate cost increases and supply chain disruptions through its Free Trade Zone (FTZ)-designated facility at Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

With only a limited number of FTZs in the U.S., this strategic designation allows Frontier to offer duty deferrals, tariff exemptions, and streamlined customs processes-providing life sciences companies with a vital cost-saving alternative amid rising trade restrictions.

"Foreign Trade Zones are more critical now than ever," said Steve Uebele, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Scientific Solutions. "With increased tariffs on pharmaceutical raw materials, components, and finished products, our Free Trade Zone designation ensures that companies can continue to move high-value, temperature-sensitive goods efficiently while reducing unnecessary financial burdens."

Frontier's Wilmington FTZ provides a range of strategic benefits that will be increasingly critical as new tariffs take effect. One of the most significant advantages is tariff deferral and elimination, allowing companies to defer duties until their products enter the U.S. market or avoid them altogether if goods are exported directly from the FTZ. This flexibility can result in substantial cost savings for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Additionally, streamlined customs processing ensures that life sciences products move swiftly through regulatory checkpoints, minimizing delays and safeguarding the integrity of temperature-sensitive shipments. By expediting clearance times, Frontier will enable companies to maintain efficient supply chains without the risk of bottlenecks or disruptions caused by evolving trade policies.

"At the heart of everything we do is the patient," said Uebele. "By leveraging our Foreign Trade Zone status, we're not only helping pharmaceutical companies navigate rising tariffs and supply chain complexities-we're ensuring that life-saving therapies reach patients faster, more reliably, and at a lower cost. Our model reduces delays, enhances efficiency, and ultimately supports better access to critical medications for those who need them most."

Beyond cost and efficiency advantages, the FTZ designation enhances financial stability for global life sciences supply chains by optimizing cash flow. Companies can store, process, and re-export goods within the FTZ without incurring immediate tax liabilities, reducing overhead costs while maintaining uninterrupted operations. This added flexibility is particularly valuable for businesses managing large-scale international distribution.

As the pharmaceutical industry faces increasing pressure from global trade uncertainties, Frontier's FTZ status at ILM positions it as a critical partner for manufacturers, CDMOs, and suppliers seeking cost-effective, compliant solutions to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

With pharmaceutical supply chains already facing pressure from global disruptions, regulatory changes, and inflation, Frontier's FTZ status provides a stable, cost-effective solution for biopharma, MedTech, and CDMO partners looking to minimize tariff exposure and maintain competitive market access worldwide.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, exclusively serving the life sciences industry. With strategically located facilities in Wilmington, NC, and Shannon, Ireland, and offices in NC, NY, MA, IN, Frontier offers unmatched supply chain solutions, helping companies transport sensitive biopharmaceutical products with greater speed, security, and sustainability. For more information, please visit fs2.com .

About Wilmington International Airport

Wilmington International Airport serves southeastern North Carolina with commercial air service providers American, Avelo, Breeze, Delta, Sun Country, and United. These airlines provide nonstop service to a growing number of markets, connecting travelers to hundreds of destinations. In addition to commercial air service, ILM supports a growing general aviation community and has two FBOs, Modern Aviation and Aero Center Wilmington. The ILM Business Park encompasses 175 acres and is strategically located in an intermodal environment. The NCDOT Division of Aviation's 2022 report estimated ILM's economic impact at $2.5 billion. For more information on ILM, please visit flyILM.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555935/Frontier_Scientific_Solutions_Logo.jpg

