CMR Surgical: Over 30,000 patients treated with Versius

Over 30,000 patients treated with Versius

Versius-the second most utilised soft tissue surgical robot in the world i -has now been used in over 30,000 surgical cases globally across a broad range of specialties including urology, general surgery, gynaecology and thoracic surgery





-has now been used in over 30,000 surgical cases globally across a broad range of specialties including urology, general surgery, gynaecology and thoracic surgery Over 70% of hospitals that have introduced Versius are using it across two or more specialties ii due to the versatility and adaptability of the system





due to the versatility and adaptability of the system Launch of significant enhancements to Versius Plus including vLimeLite†, Versius Clinical Insights and the Ultrasonic Dissector* paves the way for further expansion of the adoption of Versius





Cambridge, UK 19 February 2025 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) - the global surgical robotics company - has today announced that more than 30,000 surgical cases have now been completed globally using Versius, solidifying its position as the second most utilised soft-tissue surgical robot on the market.



Over 70% of hospitals that have introduced Versius are using it across two or more specialties. Versius is a versatile and adaptable surgical robot that can seamlessly integrate into virtually any operating room. It can be easily moved between departments, making it suitable for any care setting. Today Versius is being used across a broad range of specialties including urology, general surgery, gynaecology, and thoracic surgery in leading hospitals around the world.



The uniquely small and modular design of Versius allows the system to be set up in a way that gives the surgeon optimal access in small, hard to reach spaces within an operating zone, paving the way for expanded indications. Versius clinical trials are taking place in paediatric surgery across Southampton Children's Hospital, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust; and in transoral robotic surgery (TORS) at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Aintree University Hospital.



CMR has launched significant further enhancements to Versius Plus including integrated fluorescence imaging system, vLimeLite†, Versius Clinical Insights and the Ultrasonic Dissector*-the first advanced energy instrument to be introduced to Versius-enabling surgeons to perform more complex surgical procedures with the system. The Ultrasonic Dissector promotes haemostatic coagulation and simultaneous cutting, supporting surgeons during more complex surgical scenarios. With vLimeLite, surgeons can perform visual assessment of the vessels, blood flow and related tissue perfusion, as well as biliary anatomy during a range of surgical procedures.



Massimiliano Colella, Chief Executive Officer at CMR Surgical, commented: "We are proud that over 30,000 patients around the world have now benefited from Versius, as we continue to grow and deliver against our mission of transforming surgery; for good. This milestone is thanks to the surgeons and hospitals who have adopted Versius with the aim of improving patient care, and our dedicated employees who are committed to giving our customers the best experience. With the Versius Plus offering including significant enhancements such as vLimeLite and the Ultrasonic Dissector, as well as landmark clinical trials, we are in a strong position to provide more patients with the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery and continue to build on our position as the second largest soft-tissue surgical robotics company."



Dr Eric Potiron, Urologist from Clinique Urologique Nantes-Atlantis commented: "My clinical practice consists of both complex cancer and high-volume urological procedures such as prostatectomies with and without lymphadenectomies, nephrectomies and cystectomies, so I need a versatile, adaptable tool that will support me across the breadth of my clinical practice. Thanks to the versatility of the system, we have been able to establish an outpatient program for patients receiving radical prostatectomy using Versius."



Clinical evidence on the use of Versius has been published in leading international journals including International Journal of Surgery, the Annals of Surgery and BJU International. Following significant product enhancements, and regulatory approvals including FDA marketing authorization for cholecystectomy, CMR continues to focus on bringing the benefits of Versius to more hospitals, as it enters new markets to bring minimal access surgery to more patients around the world.

- ENDS -

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical

T +44(0) 1223 755801

Epressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical System is a robotically assisted surgical device that is intended to assist in the precise and accurate control of Versius Surgical endoscopic instruments including rigid endoscopes, blunt and sharp endoscopic dissectors, scissors, forceps/pick-ups, needle holders, electrosurgery, and accessories for endoscopic manipulation of tissue, including grasping, cutting, blunt and sharp dissection, approximation, ligation, electrosurgery and suturing.

In the United States, the Versius Surgical System is indicated for adult patients 22 years of age and older, eligible for soft tissue minimal access surgery, for cholecystectomy.

*The Ultrasonic Dissector is CE and UKCA marked. Please check availability of the product in your country with your local sales representative or your local customer service. The Versius System Ultrasonic Dissector Instructions for Use, including the approved indications, contraindications and warnings can be found in the product labelling supplied with each Versius System. The Ultrasonic Dissector is not available for sale in the United States.

†vLimeLite is CE and UKCA marked. Please check availability of the product in your country with your local sales representative or your local customer service.?The Versius System vLimeLite Instructions for Use, including the approved indications, contraindications and warnings can be found in the product labelling supplied with each Versius System. vLimeLite is not available for sale in the United States.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

i CMR Surgical Data on file, 2025

ii CMR Surgical Data on file, 2025