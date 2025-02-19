Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MDTI (Meditoc Token) on February 18, 2025. The MDTI/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/mdti_usdt) will be available to users of LBank Exchange by then.

The global plastic surgery market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for cosmetic procedures, medical tourism, and technological advancements in the field. Countries like South Korea have emerged as leading destinations for beauty-related medical tourism, attracting thousands of foreign patients each year. However, despite its booming industry, the sector faces critical challenges such as information asymmetry, high intermediary fees, lack of transparency, and regulatory hurdles related to cross-border payments. These issues not only create inefficiencies for medical institutions but also make it difficult for patients to access reliable information and cost-effective services.

MEDITOC: Unlocking a New Era of Transparent, Borderless Medical Tourism with Blockchain Technology

MEDITOC is a blockchain-based medical tourism platform designed to address the existing challenges in the plastic surgery and medical tourism industry. By leveraging decentralized technology, MEDITOC eliminates the monopoly of central institutions and ensures transparent data sharing between consumers and healthcare providers. The platform provides a borderless experience, integrating cryptocurrency payments to remove currency exchange barriers and high transaction fees. Foreign patients visiting South Korea can access the MEDITOC platform to find reputable clinics, make informed decisions based on data-driven insights, and enjoy seamless transactions with MEDITOC tokens.

One of MEDITOC's key innovations is its blockchain-powered reputation system, which enhances trust and transparency in the beauty medical tourism industry. Users can document and share their experiences through reviews, photos, and videos, which are then stored securely on the blockchain to prevent manipulation. Healthcare providers benefit from direct engagement with potential clients without incurring high marketing costs, as MEDITOC's system promotes organic reputation-building. Additionally, the platform employs smart contracts to match patients with suitable clinics based on their preferences and needs, while hospitals gain access to high-quality customer data to refine their services.

MEDITOC also offers a pre-payment coupon system that simplifies transactions for customers. Patients can pay 10% of their total procedure cost upfront through the platform using MEDITOC tokens (MDTI), which are converted into MEDITOC points (MDP). The remaining balance is paid at the hospital, ensuring a secure and streamlined process. Furthermore, users earn MEDITOC incentives by sharing their experiences, which can be redeemed for future medical services or other platform offerings. The integration of the MEDITOC Wallet Service facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, further enhancing payment convenience. MEDITOC's ecosystem extends beyond plastic surgery, connecting with wellness, beauty, and medical service providers to expand its reach.

MDTI Tokenomics

The MEDITOC token (MDTI) serves as the backbone of the platform's economy, offering users seamless cross-border transactions and various incentives. The total supply of MDTI is capped at 5 billion tokens, allocated as follows: 20% for public distribution, 10% for market development, 20% for the team, 10% for business partners, 20% for the fund, 10% for advisors, and 10% for marketing. Users can acquire MDTI through exchanges or platform activities, and hospitals, advertisers, and contributors receive token incentives based on their engagement. By starting with the medical tourism market, MEDITOC aims to expand into other industries, establishing itself as a leading cryptocurrency for global beauty and medical services.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

