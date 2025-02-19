AAA Blockchain Game Seraph Concludes Season 1 As Top dApp on BNB Chain

Seraph, the next-generation blockchain-powered AAA ARPG, successfully wrapped up its inaugural Genesis Season1, which ran from January 6 to January 27, 2025. The season followed Seraph's well-received Token Generation Event (TGE), which led its valuation to surpass $150 million . and introduced exciting new gameplay features, challenges, and rewards that captivated players worldwide. The strong engagement metrics and growth of the Seraph community reflect the game's rising influence in both blockchain and traditional gaming sectors, as the game became one of the top dApps on BNB Chain with over 900,000 monthly interactions.

Season1 Metrics: Growth and Player Engagement at New Heights

During the 21-day season, Seraph demonstrated impressive growth and engagement across its Web3 and Steam versions. Key performance highlights include:

Player Registrations: 13,132 players registered on the Web3 version.

Steam Active Users: 13,263 active players on Steam .

Steam Wishlist Surge: Wishlist entries reached 37,489, showcasing high interest from traditional gamers.

Daily Active Users (DAU): 3,500 average DAU on Web3 platforms.

Players actively participated in both intense PVE (Player vs. Environment) and competitive PVP (Player vs. Player) battles, further supporting the game's ecosystem through in-game transactions and resource management.

Expanding Reach: Seraph's Success on Steam

Seraph's presence on Steam marks a breakthrough in Web3 gaming, positioning itself as one of the few blockchain-integrated games on the platform. With the growing number of traditional gamers adding Seraph to their wishlists, the game is achieving a vital step in bridging mainstream gaming with blockchain technology.

The Steam version's popularity reflects an important opportunity for Web3 games to reach a broader audience. Players can continue to explore and enjoy Seraph's rich ARPG world by adding the game to their Steam wishlist here.

A Dynamic On-Chain Economy Powered by Players

The Web3 version of Seraph demonstrated the robust potential of a player-driven, blockchain-powered economy throughout Season1, evidenced by strong transaction volumes:

Total Player Top-Ups: Over $550,000 USD in in-game top-ups.

Token Consumption: 845,230 $SERAPH tokens consumed across the season.

NFT Market: 50,847 trades executed on the NFT marketplace.

In-Game Transactions: 209,223 trades completed within the in-game economy.

These figures underline the game's ability to integrate GameFi mechanics effectively, enabling players to experience a decentralized and transparent gaming environment.

Looking Ahead: New Features and Future Roadmap

Following the successful conclusion of Season1, the Seraph development team is focused on delivering fresh content, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and new challenges. Season2 is currently in the works, with further updates designed to increase player retention and attract new participants to the Seraph ecosystem.

Upcoming content updates will prioritize expanding engagement, refining gameplay, and strengthening the in-game economy. Players can stay informed about the latest news and updates by following Seraph's official channels.

About Seraph

Seraph is a next-gen blockchain-based ARPG that merges advanced AI and blockchain technology to deliver an immersive gaming experience. Developed by Seraph Studio and governed by the Seraph Foundation, the game leverages Ethereum and BNB Chain to offer a secure, transparent, and player-driven universe. Core features include NFTs, GameFi mechanics, and AI-driven content, creating a decentralized, rewarding, and dynamic gaming ecosystem.

For more details, visit:

Website: https://seraph.game/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Seraph_global

Media Contact: Nell Loo, nell@seraph.game

SOURCE: Seraph

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire