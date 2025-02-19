InCoax Networks AB: InCoax MoCA Access based solution gains increasing traction in the network operator market

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to previously announced deployments in the U.S., we are now seeing more broadband operators launching their first commercial networks powered by InCoax's MoCA Access technology. These deployments deliver 2 Gbps symmetrical bandwidth to users in Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs), further strengthening InCoax Networks' global footprint across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Since announcing its cooperation with Nokia, InCoax has undertaken an intensive development phase focused on integrating and optimizing its MoCA Access-based system solution for MDUs. This integration enables seamless network management through Nokia Altiplano-a cloud-native, software-defined network (SDN) management platform designed for broadband access networks. Additionally, Nokia is now reselling InCoax system solution as part of its Gigabit Connect offering to broadband network providers.

With Nokia's recent announcement (see link below), InCoax Networks officially enters the commercial phase of its MoCA Access-based system solution.

HOMEPLUS uses Nokia's Gigabit Connect solution MoCA Access to improve broadband experience in Taoyuan City | Nokia.com

Earlier in 2024, similar deployments included DigitalC's rollout in Cleveland, USA, where InCoax's system solution was deployed across 502 apartments in 47 MDUs in just 48 days.

Revolutionizing fiber extension with MoCA AccessTM technology

MoCA AccessTM is a Fiber Access Extension technology compatible with both Passive Optical (PON) and Active Optical Ethernet (AOE) networks. It is ideally suited for existing MDUs that lack conduits for fiber-optic cabling and is the only Fiber Access Extension technology supporting MultiGigabit services. Additionally, MoCA Access is highly effective for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) extension in MDU networks, reducing the need for new in-building Ethernet cabling.

The fiber access extension solution from Nokia, which integrates InCoax Networks' technology, addresses the challenges of upgrading existing MDU buildings by utilizing in building coaxial infrastructure.

Industry impact and global adoption

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO of InCoax Networks, commented: "The recent deployments mark a significant milestone for InCoax Networks in serving the global cable TV industry which increasingly deploys broadband services. As the first cable operator to adopt InCoax's MoCA Access technology under a signed 3rd party strategic agreement with Nokia, this operator is showcasing how our technology accelerates fiber deployment and enhances broadband service delivery."

MoCA Access enables broadband services by leveraging existing coaxial networks, significantly reducing deployment time and cost compared to installing new fiber within existing MDUs. Already widely used worldwide, MoCA Access allows broadband providers to expand fiber networks efficiently, delivering faster, more stable internet connectivity.

