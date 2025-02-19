SES's O3b mPOWER enhances offshore operations with high-performance connectivity to a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel

SES announced today that O3b mPOWER, its second-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite system, was deployed to a Viasat Energy Services' customer operating an offshore vessel in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This collaboration represents Viasat Energy's first adoption of MEO satellite technology in APAC and their inaugural implementation of O3b mPOWER services globally.

Offshore Energy mPOWERED was deployed in late October 2024 aboard a Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO), delivering high-performance connectivity tailored to the specific needs of the offshore energy sector. The O3b mPOWER connectivity will support both critical and non-critical communications onboard, ensuring reliable, high-speed connectivity with guaranteed service level agreement (SLA). This deployment marks a significant step forward in enabling digitalisation and operational efficiency for offshore operations.

"This collaboration with SES demonstrates how satellites can enhance offshore energy operations," said Lee Ahlstrom, Vice President, Viasat Energy Services. "By enabling the latest technologies through high-speed satellite connectivity, we can empower our customers to gather and analyse critical data about their operations and make important data-driven decisions that optimise how they work."

Viasat Energy Services' forward-thinking approach to satellites is evident in their early adoption of MEO solutions. The company has successfully implemented O3b services across its global operations, particularly in offshore locations in Brazil and Africa. In anticipation of O3b mPOWER, Viasat Energy proactively installed a sophisticated MEO and GEO system onboard the FPSO from the outset.

"Our O3b mPOWER solutions offer an excellent combination of reach, performance, flexibility and resilience that is well-suited to serve the needs of offshore energy and maritime organisations," said Nadine Allen, Global Head of Enterprise and Cloud at SES. "This project with Viasat Energy Services continues the momentum for O3b mPOWER deployments across a wide range of geographies, industries and organisations that are looking to utilise MEO-based satellite technology to drive their digital transformations."

