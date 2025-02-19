



MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), today announced the successful completion of the Power Station 5 Block 4 gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant at Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba). This plant is powered by Mitsubishi Power's state-of-the-art, hydrogen-ready M701JAC gas turbine and steam turbine.The high-efficiency power plant was developed by a Mitsubishi Power consortium with SEPCOIII to expand Alba's captive power generation capacity in line with its growth and sustainability objectives, and to help accelerate the sustainable economic development of Bahrain.With a combined cycle output of 680.9 MW, the Mitsubishi Power M701JAC gas turbine represents the first deployment of this advanced JAC technology in a Middle Eastern aluminium smelter, contributing to Alba's decarbonization goals while ensuring energy security for its operations.Mitsubishi Power was able to complete the contract a month ahead of schedule and this new milestone marks the successful execution of the project, reinforcing Mitsubishi Power's track record in the delivery of high-efficiency and reliable power solutions for energy-intensive industries.The announcement was made during a ceremony held at Alba's Power Station 5 site attended by high-level officials from Alba including the Chairman of the Board Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan, and Alba's Executive Management Team and a senior delegation from Mitsubishi Power led by Mr. Takashi Tozawa, Vice President, Energy Systems at MHI and Mr. Khalid Salem, President, Middle East and North Africa, Mitsubishi Power. Senior officials from SEPCOIII were also present including SEPCOIII's Vice President, Kong Lingfen.Mr. Takashi Tozawa, Vice President, Energy Systems at MHI commented: "We are honored to celebrate this landmark project which introduced Mitsubishi Power's state-of-the-art power generation technology to the MENA region and we are proud to mark the completion of this significant milestone for our partner Alba. The successful start of commercial operation at the Power Station 5 Block 4 project with our world-leading, hydrogen-ready M701JAC Gas Turbine is a testament to our dedication to support our customers meet their energy goals as well as to decarbonizing heavy industry. This milestone not only underscores our strong collaboration but also plays a pivotal role in advancing Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and building a sustainable energy future for the Kingdom."Mr. Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Alba's Board of Directors added: "Power Station 5 Block 4 isn't just an expansion of our power capacity, it's a testament for Alba's vision for a sustainable future, and a powerful symbol of what is possible when innovation and partnership converge. This Project, delivered ahead of schedule thanks to the dedication of our teams and partners like Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII, propels us forward on our journey to a greener Bahrain, demonstrating that industrial growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand."As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will continue supporting Alba through a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA), ensuring high availability, reliability, and performance of the gas turbine. This ensures that Alba can maintain uninterrupted and efficient power generation, critical for sustaining its aluminium production and supporting Bahrain's industrial growth.Mitsubishi Power is committed to advancing energy solutions for utility and industrial application aligned with decarbonization and economic sustainability goals. Through its innovative gas turbine technologies and digital analytics solutions, Mitsubishi Power supports energy-intensive industries across the MENA region in achieving greater efficiency, resilience, and carbon reduction.Source: Mitsubishi PowerCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.