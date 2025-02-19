Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol "J4U".

With this listing, Telescope Innovations expands its visibility and accessibility to European investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most active trading venues, providing access to institutional and retail investors across Europe. Telescope Innovations operates at the intersection of AI, robotics, advanced analytics, and chemical process innovation, developing intellectual property and advanced automation tools that enhance efficiency and scalability in research and manufacturing. With a strong foundation of world-class partnerships and a growing portfolio of industry-leading customers, the Company is driving meaningful advancements in the pharmaceutical, industrial chemical, and critical materials sectors. By listing on the FSE, Telescope Innovations strengthens its international presence and increases visibility among European investors who recognize the impact of AI-driven automation in research and manufacturing.

Expanding Global Reach and Investor Access

Telescope Innovations' FSE listing complements its existing listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TELI) and the OTCQB (OTCQB: TELIF), enabling broader participation from European capital markets. The Company anticipates that the Frankfurt listing will increase trading liquidity, provide greater exposure to international investors, and support its long-term growth strategy.

CEO Commentary

"Europe has long been a center of excellence in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and the Company is proud to have established strong commercial relationships within this market," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope Innovations. "Our team and technology are highly regarded by industry leaders, making the Frankfurt Stock Exchange a natural venue to raise investor awareness of our unique combination of AI, robotics, advanced analytics, and chemical process innovation."

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest securities trading venues and a key financial hub for European and international investors. With a market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion USD, the FSE ranks among the top global exchanges and provides unparalleled access to both institutional and retail investors. It serves as a preferred listing destination for innovative technology and industrial companies seeking to expand their global investor base.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241346

SOURCE: Telescope Innovations Corp.