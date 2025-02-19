Longi filed the lawsuit in China at the Jinan Intermediate People's Court in Shandong, demanding an immediate halt to the manufacturing, sales, and offers to sell the allegedly infringing products. The lawsuit in the United States was filed at District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has filed two patent infringement lawsuits against JinkoSolar, alleging the use of its solar cell technology in China and the United States. In China, Longi filed the lawsuit at the Jinan Intermediate People's Court in Shandong, demanding an immediate halt to the ...

