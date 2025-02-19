LG Innotek Showcases Innovative Automotive Lighting Technology in Germany, the Home of the Automobile

Participating in the DVN Lighting Workshop in Munich on February 19 and 20

Showcasing Nexlide, a new product featuring unique 'Edge' and 'Vision' technologies

Hosting a roadshow for major European clients, gearing up to target European markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced on February 19 that it will participate in the 34th Lighting Workshop organized by Driving Vision News(DVN) to showcase its innovative automotive lighting technology.

Headquartered in France, DVN is a leading publication and academic organization in the automotive components industry. It hosts annual Lighting Workshops worldwide, which are renowned as a platform for exchange that brings together global leaders in vehicle OEMs and electronic components to discuss key issues of the automotive lighting industry and share insights on technology trends.

This year's first DVN Lighting Workshop will take place on February 19 and 20 at Motorworld Munich, Germany. Various seminar sessions will be held over two days under the theme of 'Next Challenges: Sustainability, Development Speed Acceleration, and Software.'

LG Innotek will participate in the session titled 'Innovative Technology - Light Source' on the afternoon of February 19, where it will introduce the innovative technologies that the company has applied to Nexlide, a flexible stereoscopic automotive lighting module.

The company holds more than 700 patents related to surface light sources (a light source with a surface with uniform illumination and no thickness). This technology enables the creation of automotive lighting modules that are thinner but emit light more evenly and brightly, enhancing automotive design flexibility for clients.

During the workshop, an exhibition will also be held to showcase new next-generation automotive lighting products from participating companies. LG Innotek will install a booth and exhibit its Nexlide lineup, all of which can be applied to the front and rear of vehicles.

These include Nexlide A, a rear lamp module that minimizes module thickness while providing bright, even light using LG Innotek's unique micro-optical pattern technology, and Nexlide A+, the industry's first surface light source module for front-end lighting applications. LG Innotek won the Innovation Award for Nexlide A+ at CES 2025.

Other highlights of the exhibition include Nexlide C+, which uses 3D lighting technology to create 3D images, and Nexlide M, which can be mounted on both the front and rear of a vehicle and for which orders have been steadily increasing.

LG Innotek will also unveil two new Nexlide products: Nexlide Edge, which has been made slimmer by replacing the LED packages with LED chips, and Nexlide Vision, which combines Pixel Lighting and Smart Film technologies to create various text and animation effects.

Nexlide Vision will be exhibited through a hands-on demonstration for visitors. Its main feature is its ability to create not only pixels but also lines and planes. Visitors can write messages on a digital pad installed next to the product, and the text will appear on the automotive lights.

An LG Innotek representative said, "Our technology is a key technology in the future mobility era as it significantly enhances V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication using vehicle lamps," and added, "Currently, when a vehicle makes a sudden stop, all the driver can do is activate the hazard lights. Once Nexlide Vision is commercialized, however, vehicles will be able to communicate the driver's situation to the outside world in greater detail, such as the reason for the sudden stop and what kind of help is needed."

Following the DVN Lighting Workshop, LG Innotek plans to conduct a roadshow for major European OEM clients, seeking to expand its share of the region's automotive lighting market. The company aims to grow its automotive lighting business into billion-dollar enterprise by 2030.

Byaengkuk Yoo, head of LG Innotek's Automotive Components Business Unit, commented, "LG Innotek will continue to introduce automotive lighting module products that deliver exceptional customer value and grow to become a reliable technology partner-in not only North America but also Europe and Japan."

