Scientists in Indonesia have investigated early operational defects in a 24. 9 MW solar PV system in Sumatra and have identified hotspot formation as the dominant defect. They also detected 282 cases of glass cracking, 350 cases of junction box failures and shading effects linked to module defects. Researchers from Indonesia's University of Surabaya have conducted a study into the early operational defects of a 24. 9 MW solar PV plant located on the Sumatra Island of western Indonesia. The analysis began operation in August 2022, when the facility went online, and concluded in August 2024. "The ...

