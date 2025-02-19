The Baumgarten solar project consists of a 366 kW ground-mounted vertical PV array and a 2. 5 MW/3 MWh storage facility. A Swiss consortium has commissioned a ground-mounted vertical PV-plus-storage plant on an area of ??around 6,000 m2 in the municipality of Kaltbrunn, in the canton of St. Gallen in Switzerland. The consortium is formed by Swiss timber company W. Rüegg AG, PV consultancy Zenna AG and solar installer Helion Energy AG. The PV system has an installed capacity of 366 kW and a battery storage capacity of 2. 5 MW/3 MWh. The screw foundations were provided by German mounting system ...

