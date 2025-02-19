Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB): CKGSB and Johns Hopkins University Launch AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation Program

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School are proud to announce the launch of theAI-Driven Healthcare Innovation Program, a pioneering joint initiative designed to empower senior leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the healthcare and technology sectors. This program, to be held at Johns Hopkins' Washington, D.C. campus from May 5-9, 2025, is strategically tailored to equip participants with cutting-edge knowledge, essential leadership skills, and valuable industry connections to navigate the rapidly evolving intersection of AI and healthcare.

The program is a key component of CKGSB's Global Unicorn Programs, designed to cultivate the next generation of business leaders, helping startups scale to unicorns with a focus on global responsibility, social impact, and long-term sustainability.

"This collaboration with Johns Hopkins University is a testament to our shared vision of empowering leaders to harness innovation responsibly," stated CKGSB Founding Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of China Business and Globalization, Xiang Bing. "By combining AI expertise with healthcare leadership, this program aims to drive transformative changes that benefit societies globally," he emphasized.

The CKGSB-Johns Hopkins AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation Program offers a multidisciplinary curriculum that spans the technological, managerial, and strategic dimensions of AI's transformative impact on healthcare. Located in Washington, D.C., a hub for healthcare innovation and policymaking, participants will engage with leading experts from academia, industry, and government, creating a vibrant platform for collaboration and networking.

This program equips participants with the skills to:

Assess AI technologies for improving healthcare delivery and decision-making.

Create strategic plans for adopting AI solutions to optimize patient care and improve operational efficiencies.

Navigate the ethical and regulatory challenges of AI integration in healthcare.

Build and lead cross-disciplinary teams that can drive AI-focused healthcare innovations.

About the Schools

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

CKGSB is China's first privately-funded, research-intensive and non-for-profit business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is a prestigious university founded in 1876 as America's first research institution. It covers multiple campuses throughout Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and offers 50+ degree programs.

For more details and to apply, please visit AI-Driven Healthcare Innovation Program.

