Azul Pack has developed a new reflective membrane to increase albedo and energy yield in photovoltaic plants with bifacial modules. In a fixed structure plant located in Minas Gerais, the technology reportedly resulted in a 7% increase in energy at the inverter output. From pv magazine Brazil Brazilian plastics manufacturer Azul Pack has developed a reflective membrane for bifacial solar power plants. The solution aims to increase albedo and optimize energy production in micro and mini-generation projects, as well as large-scale facilities. The new product is available in two versions called Techreflex ...

