Compassion Center Honors Pioneering Cannabinologist Dr. David Bearman for Decades of Transformative Work in Integrative Health and Medical Cannabis, Announces Leadership Promotion Around a National Expansion

Compassion Center proudly honors Dr. David Bearman for his pioneering work in medical cannabis, integrative healthcare, and patient advocacy. As Dr. Bearman retires, his legacy lives on through initiatives like CBCCERN, TeachOneServe10.org, and IntegrativeECS, reshaping care for millions. Amie Lindsay steps into a new leadership role, driving national expansion while preserving Compassion Center's mission: providing compassionate, evidence-based care and advancing integrative medicine across the U.S.

Compassion Center , the oldest federally-recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic management system in the U.S., along with the Integrative Providers Association (IPA), the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and the Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN) , proudly honor Dr. David Bearman of Santa Barbara, California for his groundbreaking contributions to public health, addiction medicine, and medical cannabis .

Dr. Bearman's pioneering work has shaped modern integrative healthcare, patient rights, and the field of Cannabinology , leaving an indelible mark on public policy, clinical education, and patient advocacy, not to mention clinical care and access. As he steps into retirement, we celebrate his immeasurable impact on his fields of specialty, especially cannabinology, and take comfort knowing his legacy of innovation, compassion, and evidence-based care will be carried on in the practices of his colleagues and students.

A Legacy of Leadership in Medical Cannabis & Public Health

From his early collaborations with Jack Herer and Dr. William Eidelman (a pioneer in natural medicine and the first provider in California to ever legally recommend Cannabis), to his pivotal role in suing the Medical Board of California to protect patient privacy , Dr. Bearman has served at the forefront of legal and medical advocacy for cannabis patients for decades .

Pioneered the Field of Cannabinology - As one of the founding fathers of Cannabinology, working alongside Drs. David G. Ostrow and Sunil Aggarwal established a medical specialty around cannabis therapeutics , Dr. Bearman helped bring cannabis into mainstream medicine for pain management, intractable epilepsy, addiction medicine and more.

Shaped Patient Privacy Protections - Fought and won landmark cases to safeguard patient confidentiality and compassionate access, starting in the State of California.

Public Health Visionary - Established Seattle's first free clinics in the 1970s and later served as Chief Medical Officer for one of the nation's oldest and largest Medicare and Medicaid systems , shaping public policy that improved community health outcomes .

"Dr. Bearman is a pioneering visionary. He didn't just talk about creating and implementing the change he wished to see-he stepped up and made it happen. His impacts on the Nation's medical cannabis, community health, addiction medicine and patient rights movements are truly immeasurable."

- James B. Creel, PgM, Chairman of the Board, Compassion Center

Building a Better Future: Dr. Bearman's Lasting Legacy and Immeasurable Contributions

Dr. Bearman's work didn't stop at clinical care-he is a prolific educator, expert witness, and advocate , ensuring the next generation of integrative healthcare providers have the clinical knowledge necessary in order to serve patients better. Dr. Bearman never shied away from any challenge either. He guided Compassion Center , the Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) and all his colleagues at the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) towards redirecting localized integrative healthcare and mental health around an inclusive tomorrow. Over the last few years, Compassion Center would like to highlight and celebrate Dr. Bearman for most notably steering and empowering our next generation of integrative healthcare leadership by:

Integrating CBCCERN into CIFR and Compassion Center - Dr. Bearman helped solidify the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and Compassion Center 's roles as the leadingresearch institute for Dr. David G. Ostrow's passion-project, and "life's work", the Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN), empowering Compassion Center's Nationwide network of clinicians and others outside of that network with the latest in clinical and scientific advancements in in-patient and out-patient care, leading towards a higher quality of life and an improved standard of care for millions of patients across this amazing country.

Developed Core Curriculum for Integrative Providers - Training thousands of integrative healthcare and medical professionals on cannabis science, addiction, and discrimination in healthcare, mental health and addiction services leading to an improved continuity of care and higher quality of life among both patients and providers as a result: We're all ultimately patients.

TeachOneServeTen.org Free Clinic Day - Co-founding a revolutionary program with IPA and Compassion Center turning medical education into direct patient care for underserved communities, tackling over $745 billion in uncompensated care costs while simultaneously fighting the opioid crisis with natural alternatives .

"Thanks to Dr. Bearman's efforts and core curriculum, countless providers can safely examine and recommend not just cannabis, but CBD and hemp to their patients for any one or more chronic pains or intractable illnesses. And those providers' patients now have access to safe, effective, and all-natural pain management, and solutions to complex diseases as a result. His impact will be felt for generations, and we are proud to carry on the torch through the Compassion Center, Integrative Providers Association and the TeachOneServeTen.org free-clinic initiatives."

- Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, Board-President, Compassion Center

A New Chapter: Leadership Transition at Compassion Center

As Dr. Bearman steps into retirement, his trusted right-hand and Chief Executive Assistant, Amie Lindsay, will continue his legacy in her new role as Director of Clinical Operations for Compassion Center, and will become instrumental in expanding IntegrativeECS, Nationally.

Guiding patients & providers in combining Cannabinology with integrative medicine.

Expanding access to individualized patient education and patient support programs.

Preserving the culture of compassionate, evidence-based care set forth by Dr. David Bearman and the late Dr. David G. Ostrow as we establish the highest standards of care for the future.

"Dr. Bearman has left a profound impact on the fields of public health, integrative medicine, addiction and medical cannabis. We're honored to carry his work forward through education and patient empowerment, ensuring that patients get the compassionate, science-based care that they truly need and deserve."

- Amie Lindsay, Director of Clinical Operations, Compassion Center

About Compassion Center Clinics

Compassion Center is a leading integrative healthcare and mental health organization dedicated to evidence-based therapy , including medical cannabis, psychedelics, and other natural medicines . By educating providers and patients , Compassion Center is raising the standards of care, affordability, and access . Starting out as a medical cannabis clinic, today Compassion Center is the oldest federally-recognized medical management organization in the U.S. Specializing in medical cannabis clinics and psychedelic groups and retreats, expanding into integrative healthcare, mental health, prosthetics and audiology in order to bridge patients in underserved populations with a higher standard of care and an improved quality of life.

Website: www.Compassion-Center.net

About Compassion Center, the Parent Organization

Founded in 2001 , Compassion Center is the oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system in the United States , dedicated to advancing integrative healthcare, mental health, and patient advocacy . Our mission is to bridge the gap between advancing evidence-based therapies and patient-centered care , ensuring that all individuals- regardless of income, background, or diagnosis- have access to safe, effective, and affordable treatment options . That goes beyond medical cannabis recommendations, too.

For over two decades, Compassion Center has led the way in medical cannabis advocacy, education, and clinical services , integrating endocannabinology, mental health, pain management, and holistic wellness into modern healthcare. Our pop-up and in-person clinics , along with telemedicine services , ensure that patients in Oregon, 18 other states and growing, receive the highest standard of compassionate, evidence-based care .

What We Do:

Comprehensive Clinical Services - We provide integrative healthcare solutions for patients with chronic conditions, pain management needs, mental health concerns, and complex diagnoses , offering alternative therapies that go beyond conventional medicine .

Patient Advocacy & Legal Support - We fight for patients' rights by working with State legislators, government agencies, and legal professionals to ensure that medical cannabis users are protected under state and federal laws. From court-related Amicus Briefs to aiding with expert testimony in family law cases , Compassion Center is a trusted advocate for patients navigating medical and legal challenges revolving around using medical cannabis.

Interprofessional Continuing Medical Education (IPCE) - In partnership with educators at the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and other trusted organizations, the Compassion Center educates healthcare providers on medical cannabis, alternative pain management, and integrative therapies , ensuring that today's clinicians, located all across the country are well-versed and well-equipped to serve their patients, naturally.

Innovative Programs - Compassion Center is a proud partner of TeachOneServe10.org , an initiative that turns medical education into direct patient care . Through this disruptively innovative program, licensed providers give back to underserved communities while fulfilling their continuing education requirements- helping thousands of patients at no cost .

Pioneering Research & Development - Our collaboration with the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and their Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN) and Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI) , ensures that our clinical services and educational programs remain grounded in compassion, science and real-world outcomes .

Why It Matters:

Since our founding, Compassion Center has saved local taxpayers millions of dollars by reducing uncompensated care costs - while helping patients find effective, non-opioid treatment options - alleviating the strain on emergency rooms and public health systems .

By integrating research, education, and clinical services , we're not just treating diseases or their associated symptoms-we're changing the standards of care for future generations .

We are more than a clinic. We are a movement. Whether through community outreach, legislative advocacy, or cutting-edge research , Compassion Center and our group of entities and organizations are dedicated to reshaping healthcare into a more inclusive, affordable, and patient-centered system .

Website: www.Compassion-Center.org

About CBCCERN (Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network)

CBCCERN is a national research network facilitating community-driven clinical evaluations of medical cannabis, tracking anonymized quantitative and qualitative research on the patients' usage of cannabis to treat conditions that are not otherwise addressed by FDA-Approved or recognized therapies. By partnering with healthcare providers and educators , CBCCERN is expanding scientific understanding and improving patient outcomes .

Website: www.CBCCERN.org

About the Integrative Providers Association (IPA)

The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a professional membership organization representing over 14 million healthcare providers , including but not limited to: physicians, pharmacists, nurses, physical therapists, dietitians, and physician assistants . If a provider answers to a State Medical Licensing Board, IPA stands with them , advocating for inclusive, progressive administrative policy, legislative reform, and inclusive healthcare education .

IPA is dedicated to advancing evidence-based integrative therapeutics, protocols, and modalities by Discovering, Educating, Uniting, and Empowering healthcare professionals. By bridging the gap between conventional medicine and holistic, patient-centered care , IPA provides education, resources, and advocacy to help providers integrate cutting-edge, science-backed treatments into their practice.

Through interprofessional continuing medical education (IPCE), legislative advocacy, and clinical collaborations , IPA empowers healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive, affordable, and accessible care . As a trusted authority in integrative medicine, medical cannabis, and alternative pain management , IPA champions the rights of providers and patients to explore safe, effective, and all-natural treatment options .

Website: www.IntegrativeProviders.org

About TeachOneServe10.org

TeachOneServe10.org is a groundbreaking initiative that transforms medical education into direct patient care , ensuring that underserved communities receive the healthcare they need-at no cost . In collaboration with the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and the Compassion Center , this program empowers licensed healthcare providers to give back while advancing their own interprofessional continuing medical education (IPCE) .

The model is simple but powerful: For every healthcare provider trained, up to ten locally underserved patients receive care . This innovative approach addresses two of the nation's biggest healthcare challenges- uncompensated care (which has cost the U.S. over $745 billion since 2001 ) and the opioid epidemic , by promoting safe, effective, all-natural pain management alternatives .

By integrating education, service, and advocacy , TeachOneServe10.org is reshaping how the future of healthcare accessibility, affordability, and patient-centered care takes form -one provider, ten patients, and countless lives at a time.

Website: www.TeachOneServeTen.org

About IntegrativeECS

IntegrativeECS is a clinical and educational platform specializing in Endocannabinology, pain management, and complex conditions . By uniting researchers, providers, and patients , IntegrativeECS advances comprehensive, integrative treatment strategies based on the individual experiences of the patients and their care teams .

Website: www.IntegrativeECS.org

About the Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI)

The Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI) is a global leader in cannabis nursing education, research, and patient advocacy , equipping nurses and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to integrate endocannabinology into evidence-based patient care . Through fellowships, interprofessional education programs, and clinical and residency training programs , GCNI empowers providers worldwide to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and cannabinoid therapeutics , ensuring safe, informed, and compassionate patient care .

Website: www.GlocalCannabisNursing.org

About Dr. David Bearman

Dr. David Bearman is a pioneering physician, public health expert, and one of the founding fathers of medical cannabis science . With a distinguished career spanning over five decades , he retired at the forefront of integrative healthcare, addiction medicine, and cannabis therapeutics , shaping policy, education, and patient care . Even in retirement, Dr. Bearman's legacy lives on through the clinicians, researchers, and advocates he mentored , as well as through the Compassion Center, Integrative Providers Association (IPA), and the Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN) , where his guidance helped shape the future of integrative medicine .

Website: www.DavidBearmanMD.com

About Jack Herer

Jack Herer, famously known as "The Hemperor," was a fearless advocate, author, and activist who revolutionized the cannabis, hemp, and civil liberties movements. His relentless dedication to truth and justice sparked a global wave of activism , inspiring countless individuals to challenge outdated laws and demand cannabis and hemp legalization .

Herer's groundbreaking book, "The Emperor Wears No Clothes," remains one of the most influential texts in cannabis history , meticulously documenting the government's suppression of hemp, the environmental benefits of cannabis, and its countless medical applications . More than a book, it was a call to action -a movement that continues today as a foundation for modern cannabis policy reform .

Beyond his literary contributions, Jack Herer embodied the spirit of activism , challenging political and corporate interests that sought to criminalize cannabis. He dedicated his life to educating the public, lobbying for legislative change, and empowering individuals to reclaim their freedom to cultivate, use, and benefit from this remarkable plant .

His legacy lives on in the ongoing fight for cannabis justice , the thriving hemp industry , and the countless advocates he inspired to carry his mission forward. In honor of your memory, influence and your impact on all of our lives, directly and indirectly, may you rest in peace, sir.

"Hemp can save the world." - Jack Herer

Website: www.JackHerer.com

Contact Information

James Garvey

CIFR Director of Collaborative Programs

james.garvey@compassion-center.org

844-842-COMPASSION Ext 1

