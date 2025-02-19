Compassion Center urges media outlets to report accurately on the DEA's active cannabis rescheduling hearings, emphasizing the importance of factual coverage during this pivotal regulatory process. Suggesting that the hearing is cancelled is a lie. Misinformation like this risks undermining patient access, public trust, and informed policymaking as the DEA evaluates moving cannabis to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Compassion Center remains committed to providing expert insights and advocating for patie

The Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI) and Compassion Center, the nation's oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system, calls upon media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity and report accurately on the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) ongoing hearings regarding the potential rescheduling of cannabis to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

Despite official confirmations that the DEA hearing process is well underway, recent media reports have contained inaccuracies that risk misleading the public, policymakers, and healthcare professionals. These proceedings are a critical step in determining the future accessibility and regulation of cannabis for medical use. Misinformation surrounding this issue creates unnecessary confusion, erodes public trust, and hampers informed decision-making, while limiting the people the opportunity to stand up and make their voices heard.

"The DEA's rescheduling hearings are not speculative-they are active, documented processes with significant implications for millions of patients and providers," stated Jason Greninger, Vice President of Legislative Advocacy for Compassion Center. "We urge the media to verify information directly with regulatory sources, including the DEA and all other involved legal bodies, rather than relying on hearsay or incomplete accounts."

The rescheduling process follows a structured protocol involving scientific evaluation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), public commentary periods, and thorough regulatory review. Media outlets reporting premature conclusions or false facts like "The DEA Hearing Has Been Canceled" are further misrepresenting the timeline, undermining this process and eroding all our public understandings. Compassion Center emphasizes that while no final decision has been reached, the hearings mark a pivotal point in the evolving landscape of cannabis regulation. Patients need to stand up and let their voices be heard, schedule a conference with their state and federal reps and be the change we all need to see in the world.

"Accurate information is not just a journalistic responsibility-it's a duty towards public service," added James B. Creel, PgM, Chairman of the Board. "Misreporting on something as consequential as cannabis scheduling could have real-world consequences for patients who depend on this medicine, as well as for healthcare providers navigating compliance issues. This is not the time to be spinning anything"

The Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute and Compassion Center are actively engaged in these regulatory developments, advocating for patient-centered policies that ensure access to safe, effective, and affordable treatments. The organization encourages journalists to consult credible sources and avoid sensationalism that detracts from the facts at hand.

For those seeking accurate, up-to-date information on the DEA rescheduling process, Compassion Center remains available to provide expert insight and clarity.

About Compassion Center Clinics

Compassion Center is a leading integrative healthcare and mental health organization dedicated to evidence-based therapy, including medical cannabis, psychedelics, and other natural medicines. By educating providers and patients, Compassion Center is raising the standards of care, affordability, and access. Starting out as a medical cannabis clinic, today Compassion Center is the oldest federally-recognized medical management organization in the U.S. Specializing in medical cannabis clinics and psychedelic groups and retreats, expanding into integrative healthcare, mental health, prosthetics and audiology in order to bridge patients in underserved populations with a higher standard of care and an improved quality of life.

Website: www.Compassion-Center.net

About Compassion Center, the Parent Organization

Founded in 2001, Compassion Center is the oldest federally recognized nonprofit medical cannabis clinic system in the United States, dedicated to advancing integrative healthcare, mental health, and patient advocacy. Our mission is to bridge the gap between advancing evidence-based therapies and patient-centered care, ensuring that all individuals- regardless of income, background, or diagnosis- have access to safe, effective, and affordable treatment options. That goes beyond medical cannabis recommendations, too.

For over two decades, Compassion Center has led the way in medical cannabis advocacy, education, and clinical services, integrating endocannabinology, mental health, pain management, and holistic wellness into modern healthcare. Our pop-up and in-person clinics, along with telemedicine services, ensure that patients in Oregon, 18 other states and growing, receive the highest standard of compassionate, evidence-based care.

What We Do:

Comprehensive Clinical Services - We provide integrative healthcare solutions for patients with chronic conditions, pain management needs, mental health concerns, and complex diagnoses , offering alternative therapies that go beyond conventional medicine .

Patient Advocacy & Legal Support - We fight for patients' rights by working with State legislators, government agencies, and legal professionals to ensure that medical cannabis users are protected under state and federal laws. From court-related Amicus Briefs to aiding with expert testimony in family law cases , Compassion Center is a trusted advocate for patients navigating medical and legal challenges revolving around using medical cannabis.

Interprofessional Continuing Medical Education (IPCE) - In partnership with educators at the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and other trusted organizations, the Compassion Center educates healthcare providers on medical cannabis, alternative pain management, and integrative therapies , ensuring that today's clinicians, located all across the country are well-versed and well-equipped to serve their patients, naturally.

Innovative Programs - Compassion Center is a proud partner of TeachOneServe10.org , an initiative that turns medical education into direct patient care . Through this disruptively innovative program, licensed providers give back to underserved communities while fulfilling their continuing education requirements- helping thousands of patients at no cost .

Pioneering Research & Development - Our collaboration with the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR) and their Community-Based Clinical Cannabis Evaluation & Research Network (CBCCERN) and Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI), ensures that our clinical services and educational programs remain grounded in compassion, science and real-world outcomes.

Why It Matters:

Since our founding, Compassion Center has saved local taxpayers millions of dollars by reducing uncompensated care costs- while helping patients find effective, non-opioid treatment options- alleviating the strain on emergency rooms and public health systems.

By integrating research, education, and clinical services, we're not just treating diseases or their associated symptoms-we're changing the standards of care for future generations.

We are more than a clinic. We are a movement. Whether through community outreach, legislative advocacy, or cutting-edge research, Compassion Center and our group of entities and organizations are dedicated to reshaping healthcare into a more inclusive, affordable, and patient-centered system.

Website: www.Compassion-Center.org

The Glocal Cannabis Nursing Institute (GCNI) is a global leader in cannabis nursing education, research, and patient advocacy, equipping nurses and healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to integrate endocannabinology into evidence-based patient care. Through fellowships, interprofessional education programs, and clinical and residency training programs, GCNI empowers providers worldwide to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and cannabinoid therapeutics, ensuring safe, informed, and compassionate patient care.

Website: www.GlocalCannabisNursing.org

