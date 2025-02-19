MATRIXX Software Unveils MATRIXX Dynamic Billing to Revolutionize Revenue Management

Breakthrough in processing technologies drastically reduces the cost of billing operations

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in billing and monetization solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking product, MATRIXX Dynamic Billing. Building on its achievements in revolutionizing real-time rating and charging, MATRIXX will be expanding its offerings to incorporate high-performance billing and invoicing on the same platform so that service providers can effortlessly generate precise customer bills. With MATRIXX Dynamic Billing, service providers will be able to alleviate the burden of their costly legacy systems, deliver financial precision to the business, reduce the complexity of billing audit and reconciliation and enhance customer experiences with a complete, accurate view of spending and billing information at all times.

MATRIXX is extending its architecture to unify all charging, rating, and billing processes by combining its patented real-time transactional platform with state-of-the-art mass data processing capabilities. By unifying revenue management processes, MATRIXX Dynamic Billing will eliminate the complexities, issues and costs that stem from a typical siloed environment. The MATRIXX platform will be able to manage pricing, charging and revenue data across every stage of the billing journey-from quote and order to consumption, charging, invoicing and payments-delivering accurate billing and balance visibility to a service provider's customers, finance teams and channel partners alike. MATRIXX Dynamic Billing will process all usage and non-usage charges for retail, enterprise and wholesale lines of business and for any combination of payment methods, including prepaid, postpaid and pay now.

Widely acknowledged as the most mature cloud native charging and rating solution on the market, MATRIXX remains committed to cloud native principles and its TM Forum Ready for ODA (RfODA) status. With MATRIXX Dynamic Billing, new capabilities will be architected to be aligned with the ODA component definitions for Bill Calculation, Bill Generation and Billing Account Management. This ensures that service providers can integrate and scale one or all of the MATRIXX billing microservices cost-effectively, eliminating the need for expensive customizations that result in vendor lock-in. By delivering all pricing, charging and billing microservices on a unified platform, MATRIXX Dynamic Billing will eliminate common data discrepancies and points of failure in the revenue management domain that slow revenue recognition and increase the burden in audit, reconciliation and fraud management processes.

"It's a win-win for the communications service provider and vendor communities alike when operational software is aligned with the Open Digital Architecture principles," said George Glass, chief technology officer of TM Forum. "The whole industry benefits through increased business agility when software companies like MATRIXX commit to supporting the ODA standards."

Billing processes have long plagued communications service provider (CSP) operations and are the next area ripe for transformation. Demand for modern billing and payment solutions is growing across many industries, and multiple customers are working with MATRIXX on its product pilot program. MATRIXX Dynamic Billing is planned to be generally available later this year.

Traditional billing processes give rise to numerous customer satisfaction issues including unexpected charges, confusing invoices and billing errors. STL Partners compiled insights from CSP senior decision-makers and explored the impacts of existing billing shortcomings and transformation options. By transforming and unifying charging, rating and billing, a typical Tier 1 telco can generate $13 million from greater operational efficiencies, $53 million from reduced customer complaints and $102 million from reduced customer churn for a total savings of $168 million and a nearly 2 percent uplift in EBITDA.

"Our customers have repeatedly shared with me the benefits they have derived from our platform," said Glo Gordon, chief executive officer of MATRIXX Software, "and have increasingly requested that we extend these benefits into the billing domain. This launch of Dynamic Billing is the culmination of years of customer input and insights on a modern approach to billing and the dedicated efforts of our team to extend our technology across the revenue management lifecycle."

To learn more about Dynamic Billing and to see a demonstration, visit MATRIXX Software at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona March 3-6. Schedule a meeting at MWC.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a dynamic billing, monetization and charging solution proven at scale. Global service providers like Telefónica, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service providers like DISH rely on MATRIXX to overcome the limitations of existing billing applications. MATRIXX provides a unified platform that transforms and simplifies billing operations across consumer, enterprise and wholesale businesses. With MATRIXX, operators can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized offerings, enabling commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth.?

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com

---

Media Contact

mediainquiry@matrixx.com

- ENDS -

SOURCE: MATRIXX SOFTWARE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire