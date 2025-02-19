Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 11:36 Uhr
105 Leser
Noxit Launches New Feature to Connect Strategies with Teams and Employees

Finanznachrichten News

Noxit Revolutionizes Strategy Execution with a New Feature for Leadership Teams

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noxit is taking the next big step in simplifying strategy execution within organizations. With the latest release, leaders can now tag teams and employees to specific goals, making it easier than ever to understand how each individual contributes to the company's overall strategy.

"90% of companies fail to execute their strategies. We ensure that 100% of our customers succeed. This launch is a critical milestone that enables leadership teams to seamlessly roll out goals across the organization while allowing teams and employees to set their own objectives in alignment with the company's strategy," says Sophie Hedestad, CEO and Founder of Noxit.

From Excel Chaos to Efficient Strategy Execution in Noxit

Today, many companies struggle to manage OKRs (Objectives & Key Results) in Excel and PowerPoint, a method that quickly becomes unmanageable. Noxit's goal management platform automates and simplifies this process, saving leaders significant time and ensuring that everyone in the organization understands their priorities. The result? Better goal achievement, higher performance, and increased business growth.

A Part of Noxit's Larger Vision

This launch is a key piece of Noxit's long-term strategy to evolve from a pure strategy execution platform to a comprehensive performance management solution. With more innovations on the way, Noxit continues to help companies not only set goals but actually achieve them.

About Noxit

Noxit was founded in 2023 with the vision of transforming how organizations set and roll out goals to teams and employees through its Performance platform. Noxit is a leading SaaS solution for strategy execution, OKRs, and Must Win Battles, designed to optimize strategy execution and ensure that strategies turn into action. With customers worldwide, Noxit helps companies structure, track, and accelerate their growth.

Visit us at www.noxit.io

For more information, please contact:
Jullia Pizarro
Email: jullia.pizarro@noxit.io

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noxit-launches-new-feature-to-connect-strategies-with-teams-and-employees-302380082.html

