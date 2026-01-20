Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies dedicated to growing and building the Solana Economy, today announced the launch of STKESOL, a liquid staking token ("LST") that enables holders of Solana tokens ("SOL") to stake their SOL holdings in order to earn staking rewards, and receive in exchange a token that is liquid for use across decentralized finance ("DeFi") applications.

The launch of STKESOL represents SOL Strategies' continued evolution within the Solana ecosystem, and the Company believes that STKESOL creates new revenue streams that complement the Company's existing infrastructure operations, which include validator operations and strategic SOL holdings.

At launch, STKESOL will be available on some of Solana's largest DeFi platforms, including Orca, Squads, Kamino and Loopscale with the Company actively looking to expand the distribution further.

STKESOL is issued automatically by the SPL Stake Pool Program, a smart contract software program on the Solana blockchain, in exchange for deposited SOL. Deposited SOL will be staked to one or more validators, as determined by the Company's automated delegation strategy. The SPL Stake Pool Program has been repeatedly audited, and continues to be audited whenever a material change is made, to ensure security and interoperability with all existing DeFi platforms. STKESOL can then be freely traded, sent, or transferred and its value relative to SOL is expected to steadily grow as the staked SOL in the underlying stake pool accrues staking rewards.

"STKESOL demonstrates our ability to build innovative technology that creates value for users and the entire Solana network while generating revenue for our business," said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies. "This product leverages our core strengths and expertise in the Solana staking ecosystem to support dozens of Solana validators while offering a new liquid staking option to customers in the rapidly growing liquid staking market."

"By utilising the tried and tested validator ranking methodology from our validator analytics website, Stakewiz, we are able to support the network while our established compliance platform offers customers comfort that our systems and infrastructure will operate reliably and performantly."

By using an automated delegation strategy, STKESOL takes the SOL in its program and stakes them to dozens of validators, deciding which ones to stake to based on the Wiz Score on the Company's website stakewiz.com. This score in turn captures over a dozen metrics focused on performance, reliability, network health and decentralization.

Unlike single-validator liquid staking solutions or native staking, STKESOL distributes stake across dozens of validators using SOL Strategies' established performance methodology. This approach reduces concentration risk while supporting network decentralization and validator sustainability throughout the Solana ecosystem. The platform earns fees through a transparent structure that includes deposit fees and a percentage of staking rewards generated by the pool. These revenue streams provide diversified income sources that complement SOL Strategies' existing validator operations and treasury holdings.

The Company believes the liquid staking market has emerged as a critical and rapidly expanding segment within proof-of-stake blockchain networks, enabling capital efficiency while maintaining network security. As institutional adoption of Solana continues to accelerate, the Company expects that demand for professional-grade liquid staking solutions will grow. STKESOL's multi-validator approach and enterprise-grade infrastructure is designed to position SOL Strategies to capture market share while contributing to the broader Solana ecosystem's growth and decentralization.

STKESOL's multi-validator distribution model also enables smaller validators throughout the Solana ecosystem to receive delegated stake and participate in network security. This approach strengthens SOL Strategies' position as a key infrastructure provider while supporting broader network decentralization. The platform is accessible through a dedicated interface at app.solstrategies.io, creating a streamlined experience for users seeking professional-grade liquid staking services.

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

