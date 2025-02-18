CVR Partners, LP: CVR Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, bringing the cumulative cash distributions declared for 2024 to $6.76 per common unit.

Achieved a combined ammonia utilization rate of 96 percent for full-year 2024.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP ("CVR Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate ("UAN") solution fertilizer products, today announced net income of $18 million, or $1.73 per common unit, and EBITDA of $50 million on net sales of $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $10 million, or 94 cents per common unit, and EBITDA of $38 million on net sales of $142 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CVR Partners had net income of $61 million, or $5.76 per common unit, and EBITDA of $179 million on net sales of $525 million for full-year 2024, compared to net income of $172 million, or $16.31 per common unit, and EBITDA of $281 million on net sales of $681 million for full-year 2023.

"CVR Partners posted strong operating results for the 2024 full-year and fourth quarter, driven by safe, reliable operations and a combined ammonia production rate of 96 percent for the year," said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite challenging weather conditions during the fall application, nitrogen fertilizer demand was strong in the fourth quarter, with higher prices compared to the third quarter and strong shipments.

"During the 2025 first quarter, supply and demand for nitrogen fertilizer products have been tight and prices have continued to increase," Pytosh said. "With the recent rally in grain prices, market conditions look favorable for the spring planting season.

"Looking forward, we will continue to focus on the high utilization of our plants and the generation of free cash flow," Pytosh said. "In addition, CVR Partners is pleased to declare a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit."

Consolidated Operations

CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 210,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which 80,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 310,000 tons of UAN. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced a combined 205,000 tons of ammonia, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 306,000 tons of UAN.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, CVR Partners' average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 5 percent to $229 per ton and ammonia improved by 3 percent to $475 per ton when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $241 per ton and $461 per ton, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 836,000 tons of ammonia for full-year 2024, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,273,000 tons of UAN. For full-year 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced a combined 864,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,369,000 tons of UAN.

For full-year 2024, the average realized gate price for UAN declined by 20 percent to $248 per ton and ammonia declined 16 percent to $479 per ton when compared to full-year 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $309 per ton and $573 per ton, respectively, for full-year 2023.

Distributions

CVR Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner (the "Board") declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, which will be paid on March 10, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

CVR Partners is a variable distribution master limited partnership. As a result, its distributions, if any, will vary from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including, but not limited to, its operating performance, fluctuations in the prices received for its finished products, maintenance capital expenditures, use of cash and cash reserves deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Partners previously announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern. This Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of the Partnership's developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

CVR Partners previously announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern. This Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of the Partnership's developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

Qualified Notice

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of CVR Partners' distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CVR Partners' distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: continued safe and reliable operations; net income and net sales; drivers of our results; utilization and production rates; nitrogen fertilizer pricing and demand; farmer economics and planting seasons; ability to and levels to which we upgrade ammonia to other fertilizer products, including UAN; ability to generate free cash flow; distributions, including the timing, payment and amount (if any) thereof; global fertilizer industry conditions; grain prices; crop inventory levels; direct operating expenses; capital expenditures; turnaround expense and timing; cash reserves; and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including (among others) impacts of the planting season on our business; general economic and business conditions, political disturbances, geopolitical instability and tensions; existing and future laws, rulings, policies and regulations, including the reinterpretation or amplification thereof by regulators, and including but not limited to those relating to the environment, climate change, and/or the production, transportation, or storage of hazardous chemicals, materials, or substances, like ammonia; political uncertainty and impacts to the United States economy generally as a result of actions taken by a new administration, including the imposition of tariffs or changes in climate or other laws, rules, regulations, or policies; potential operating hazards and impacts from accidents, fires, severe weather, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, or other natural disasters; the health and economic effects of any pandemic; and other risks. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners' Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners' East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.

Investors and others should note that CVR Partners may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations page of its website. CVR Partners may use these channels to distribute material information about the Partnership and to communicate important information about the Partnership, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that CVR Partners posts on its website could be deemed material; therefore, CVR Partners encourages investors, the media, its customers, business partners and others interested in the Partnership to review the information posted on its website.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

EBITDA - Net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Available Cash for Distribution - EBITDA for the quarter excluding non-cash income or expense items (if any), for which adjustment is deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board in its sole discretion, less (i) reserves for maintenance capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations, and (ii) reserves for future operating or capital needs (if any), in each case, that the Board deems necessary or appropriate in its sole discretion. Available Cash for Distribution may be increased by the release of previously established cash reserves, if any, and other excess cash, at the discretion of the Board.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders, and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our GAAP results, including, but not limited to, our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the fertilizer industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods, and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

CVR Partners, LP

(unaudited) Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per unit data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales(1) $ 139,555 $ 141,619 $ 525,324 $ 681,477 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 26,437 33,385 104,141 134,377 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 55,922 63,154 214,222 234,916 Depreciation and amortization 24,033 20,636 88,096 79,720 Cost of sales 106,392 117,175 406,459 449,013 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,348 7,043 28,414 29,523 Loss on asset disposal 83 209 100 1,533 Operating income 25,732 17,192 90,351 201,408 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (7,411 ) (7,059 ) (29,827 ) (28,653 ) Other income, net 76 54 453 (33 ) Income before income tax expense 18,397 10,187 60,977 172,722 Income tax expense 102 212 77 289 Net income $ 18,295 $ 9,975 $ 60,900 $ 172,433 Basic and diluted earnings per common unit $ 1.73 $ 0.94 $ 5.76 $ 16.31 Distributions declared per common unit 1.19 1.55 6.69 26.62 EBITDA* $ 49,841 $ 37,882 $ 178,900 $ 281,095 Available cash for distribution* 18,476 17,752 71,511 188,193 Weighted-average common units outstanding: Basic and diluted 10,570 10,570 10,570 10,570

_________________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below for a reconciliation of these amounts. (1) Below are the components of net sales:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Components of net sales: Fertilizer sales $ 125,818 $ 127,663 $ 472,409 $ 621,185 Other 13,737 13,956 52,915 60,292 Total net sales $ 139,555 $ 141,619 $ 525,324 $ 681,477

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,857 $ 45,279 Working capital 122,192 90,396 Total assets 1,018,724 975,332 Total debt, including current portion 568,851 547,308 Total liabilities 725,654 672,452 Total partners' capital 293,070 302,880

Selected Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 12,791 $ (17,863 ) $ 150,541 $ 243,526 Investing activities (17,535 ) (9,650 ) (31,892 ) (2,722 ) Financing activities (14,938 ) (16,383 ) (73,071 ) (281,864 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (19,682 ) $ (43,896 ) $ 45,578 $ (41,060 )

Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Maintenance $ 14,423 $ 10,743 $ 30,014 $ 28,025 Growth 3,435 241 7,049 1,056 Total capital expenditures $ 17,858 $ 10,984 $ 37,063 $ 29,081

Key Operating Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (percent of capacity utilization) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ammonia utilization rate(1) 96 % 94 % 96 % 100 %

_________________________

(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rate on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Partnership's facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.



Sales and Production Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated sales (thousands of tons): Ammonia 97 98 271 281 UAN 310 320 1,260 1,395 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton):(1) Ammonia $ 475 $ 461 $ 479 $ 573 UAN 229 241 248 309 Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons): Ammonia (gross produced)(2) 210 205 836 864 Ammonia (net available for sale)(2) 80 75 270 270 UAN 310 306 1,273 1,369 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production(thousands of tons) 123 131 517 518 Petroleum coke(dollars per ton) $ 55.71 $ 77.09 $ 59.69 $ 78.14 Natural gas used in production(thousands of MMBtus)(3) 2,224 2,033 8,667 8,462 Natural gas used in production(dollars per MMBtu)(3) $ 3.00 $ 2.95 $ 2.56 $ 3.42 Natural gas in cost of materials and other(thousands of MMBtus)(3) 2,352 2,317 7,755 8,671 Natural gas in cost of materials and other(dollars per MMBtu)(3) $ 2.50 $ 2.83 $ 2.50 $ 3.84

_________________________

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry. (2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products. (3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ammonia - Southern plains(dollars per ton) $ 526 $ 648 $ 526 $ 564 Ammonia - Corn belt(dollars per ton) 595 704 573 644 UAN - Corn belt(dollars per ton) 274 301 277 311 Natural gas NYMEX(dollars per MMBtu) $ 2.98 $ 2.92 $ 2.41 $ 2.67

Q1 2025 Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the first quarter of 2025. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above.

Q1 2025 Low High Ammonia utilization rate 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses(in millions)(1) $ 55 $ 65 Total capital expenditures(in millions)(2) $ 12 $ 16

_________________________

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and impacts of inventory adjustments. (2) Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Available Cash for Distribution

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 18,295 $ 9,975 $ 60,900 $ 172,433 Interest expense, net 7,411 7,059 29,827 28,653 Income tax expense 102 212 77 289 Depreciation and amortization 24,033 20,636 88,096 79,720 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 49,841 37,882 178,900 281,095 Adjustments (Reserves)/Releases: Accrued interest expense (excluding capitalized interest) (8,717 ) (8,486 ) (34,173 ) (33,885 ) Future operating needs(1) - 7,500 - (6,350 ) Capital expenditures(2) (18,698 ) (15,019 ) (59,114 ) (56,400 ) Turnaround expenditures, net(3) (3,175 ) (3,344 ) (12,947 ) (11,543 ) Equity method investment(4) (775 ) (781 ) (1,155 ) 15,776 Principal payments on senior secured notes and deferred financing costs - - - (500 ) Available cash for distribution(5) $ 18,476 $ 17,752 $ 71,511 $ 188,193 Common units outstanding 10,570 10,570 10,570 10,570

_________________________