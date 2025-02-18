CVR Energy, Inc.: CVR Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Reported full-year 2024 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $7 million and EBITDA of $394 million .

Paid cumulative cash dividends attributable to 2024 of $1.00 per share.

Enhanced liquidity by $408 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 through a Term Loan and the sale of our 50 percent interest in Midway Pipeline.



SUGAR LAND, Tx, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. ("CVR Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVI) today announced fourth quarter 2024 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $28 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $91 million, or 91 cents per diluted share. Adjusted loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13 cents per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of 65 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $40 million, compared to net income of $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 EBITDA was $122 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 EBITDA of $204 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $67 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $170 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For full-year 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $7 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders for full-year 2023 of $769 million, or $7.65 per diluted share. Adjusted loss for full-year 2024 was 51 cents per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $5.64 per diluted share for full-year 2023. Net income for full-year 2024 was $45 million, compared to net income of $878 million for full-year 2023. Full-year 2024 EBITDA was $394 million, compared to full-year 2023 EBITDA of $1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2024 was $317 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion for full-year 2023.

"CVR Energy's 2024 full-year and fourth quarter results for its refining business were lower than the previous year due to reduced crack spreads and, to a lesser degree, decreased throughputs," said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "We commenced our planned Coffeyville turnaround early, which should position us well for the improvement in cracks we expect as summer driving season begins and capacity rationalization occurs.

"CVR Partners operated well during 2024, with consolidated ammonia plant utilization of 96 percent," Lamp said. "The Partnership is pleased to have declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, with cumulative cash distributions of $6.76 per common unit for 2024."

Petroleum Segment

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

The Petroleum Segment reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $35 million and EBITDA of $72 million, compared to net income of $158 million and EBITDA of $196 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Petroleum Segment was $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $152 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Combined total throughput for the fourth quarter of 2024 was approximately 214,000 barrels per day ("bpd"), compared to approximately 223,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Refining margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $165 million, or $8.37 per total throughput barrel, compared to $307 million, or $15.01 per total throughput barrel, during the same period in 2023. Included in our fourth quarter 2024 refining margin were favorable mark-to-market impacts on our outstanding Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") obligation of $57 million, unfavorable derivative impacts of $6 million from open crack spread swap positions and unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $12 million. Excluding these items, adjusted refining margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.45 per barrel, compared to an adjusted refining margin per barrel of $12.91 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted refining margin per barrel was primarily due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread.

Full-Year 2024 Compared to Full-Year 2023

The Petroleum Segment reported full-year 2024 net income of $70 million and EBITDA of $223 million, compared to net income of $1.1 billion and EBITDA of $1.2 billion for full-year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Petroleum Segment was $138 million for full-year 2024, compared to $903 million for full-year 2023.

Combined total throughput for full-year 2024 was approximately 196,000 bpd, compared to approximately 208,000 bpd for full-year 2023.

Refining margin was $684 million, or $9.53 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2024 compared to $1.7 billion, or $21.82 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2023. Included in our full-year 2024 refining margin were favorable mark-to-market impacts on our outstanding RFS obligation of $89 million, unfavorable derivative impacts of $22 million from open crack spread swap positions, and unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $6 million. Excluding these items, adjusted refining margin for full-year 2024 was $8.67 per barrel, compared to an adjusted refining margin per barrel of $18.11 for full-year 2023. The decrease in adjusted refining margin per barrel was primarily due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread.

Renewables Segment

Effective for the year ended December 31, 2024, and due to the prominence of the renewables business relative to the Company's overall 2024 performance, we have revised our reportable segments to reflect a new reportable segment - Renewables. The Renewables Segment includes the operations of the renewable diesel unit and renewable feedstock pretreater at the refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

The Renewables Segment reported fourth quarter 2024 net loss of $3 million and EBITDA of $3 million, compared to net loss of $30 million and EBITDA loss of $26 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Renewables Segment was $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total vegetable oil throughput for the fourth quarter of 2024 was approximately 187,000 gallons per day ("gpd"), compared to approximately 200,000 gpd for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Renewables margin was $14 million, or 79 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $17 million, or 90 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Factors contributing to our fourth quarter 2024 renewables margin were lower cost of sales of $46 million due to a decrease in vegetable oil feed prices and an increase in the Heating Oil - Bean Oil ("HOBO") spread of 7 cents per gallon driven by a decrease in soybean oil prices of 9 cents per pound due to increased U.S. soybean oil inventories resulting from higher production levels.

Full-Year 2024 Compared to Full-Year 2023

The Renewables Segment reported full-year 2024 net loss of $21 million and EBITDA of $3 million, compared to net loss of $36 million and EBITDA loss of $17 million for full-year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Renewables Segment was $10 million for full-year 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5 million for full-year 2023.

Total vegetable oil throughput for full-year 2024 was approximately 151,000 gpd, compared to approximately 226,000 gpd for full-year 2023.

Renewables margin was $44 million, or 80 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for full-year 2024 compared to $22 million, or 27 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for full-year 2023. Factors contributing to our full-year 2024 renewables margin were favorable cost of sales of $284 million due to lower vegetable oil feed prices, an increase in the HOBO spread of 59 cents per gallon driven by a decrease in soybean oil prices of 14 cents per pound due to increased U.S. soybean oil inventories resulting from higher production levels and an increase in renewable diesel yield due to improved catalyst performance in the current year.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported net income of $18 million and EBITDA of $50 million on net sales of $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $10 million and EBITDA of $38 million on net sales of $142 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 210,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which 80,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 310,000 tons of urea ammonia nitrate ("UAN"). During the fourth quarter of 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced 205,000 tons of ammonia, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 306,000 tons of UAN.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 5 percent to $229 per ton and ammonia improved by 3 percent to $475 per ton when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $241 per ton and $461 per ton, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-Year 2024 Compared to Full-Year 2023

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported net income of $61 million and EBITDA of $179 million on net sales of $525 million for full-year 2024, compared to net income of $172 million and EBITDA of $281 million on net sales of $681 million for full-year 2023.

For full-year 2024, our fertilizer facilities produced a combined 836,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,273,000 tons of UAN. For full-year 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced 864,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,369,000 tons of UAN.

For full-year 2024, average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 20 percent to $248 per ton and ammonia declined by 16 percent to $479 per ton when compared to the full-year 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $309 per ton and $573 per ton, respectively, for full-year 2023.

Corporate and Other

The Company reported income tax benefit of $26 million, or (137.2) percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $207 million, or 19.1 percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to a decrease in overall pretax earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the change in the effective tax rate was due primarily to changes in pretax earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests and the impact of federal and state tax credits and incentives generated in relation to overall pretax earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash, Debt and Dividend

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed two liquidity enhancing transactions generating net proceeds of $318 million from the senior secured term loan facility (the "Term Loan") issuance and approximately $90 million of gross proceeds from the sale of our subsidiary's 50% interest in the Midway Pipeline.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $987 million at December 31, 2024. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024, including $569 million held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment.

CVR Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, which will be paid on March 10, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Energy previously announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 19, at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

As a result of continuing volatile market conditions and the impacts certain non-cash items may have on the evaluation of our operations and results, the Company began disclosing the Adjusted Refining Margin non-GAAP measure, as defined below, in the second quarter of 2024. We believe the presentation of this non-GAAP measure is meaningful to compare our operating results between periods and better aligns with our peer companies. All prior periods presented have been conformed to the definition below.

The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

EBITDA - Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Petroleum EBITDA, Renewables EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA - Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

Refining Margin - The difference between our Petroleum Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Adjusted Refining Margin - Refining Margin adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin, per Throughput Barrel - Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin divided by the total throughput barrels during the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel - Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum Segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Renewables Margin - The difference between our Renewables Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Adjusted Renewables Margin - Renewables Margin adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin, per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon - Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin divided by the total vegetable oil throughput gallons for the period, which is calculated as total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon - Direct operating expenses for our Renewables Segment divided by total vegetable oil throughput gallons for the period, which is calculated as total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day times the number of days in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA, Renewables Adjusted EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA, Petroleum EBITDA, Renewables EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Earnings (loss) per share adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized turnaround expenditures.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the refining and fertilizer industries, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

Factors Affecting Comparability of Our Financial Results

Petroleum Segment

Major Scheduled Turnaround Activities - Our results of operations for the periods presented may not be comparable with prior periods or to our results of operations in the future due to capitalized expenditures as part of planned turnarounds. Total capitalized expenditures were $58 million and $60 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The next planned turnaround commenced in January 2025 at the Coffeyville Refinery.

Midway JV Disposition - On December 23, 2024, a subsidiary of the Company sold the 50% limited liability company interests it owned in the Midway Pipeline, LLC to Plains Pipeline, L.P. in exchange for cash consideration of approximately $90 million. The sale resulted in a gain of $24 million within Other income (expense), net in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations.

CVR Energy, Inc.

(unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,947 $ 2,202 $ 7,610 $ 9,247 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 1,653 1,802 6,448 7,013 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 165 166 667 670 Depreciation and amortization 72 75 290 291 Cost of sales 1,890 2,043 7,405 7,974 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 35 34 139 141 Depreciation and amortization 2 1 8 7 (Gain) loss on asset disposal (1 ) - - 2 Operating income 21 124 58 1,123 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (20 ) (9 ) (77 ) (52 ) Other income, net 27 4 38 14 Income before income tax expense 28 119 19 1,085 Income tax expense (benefit) (12 ) 22 (26 ) 207 Net income 40 97 45 878 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 12 6 38 109 Net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders $ 28 $ 91 $ 7 $ 769 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.91 $ 0.06 $ 7.65 Dividends declared per share $ - $ 2.00 $ 1.50 $ 4.50 Adjusted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.65 $ (0.51 ) $ 5.64 EBITDA* $ 122 $ 204 $ 394 $ 1,435 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 67 $ 170 $ 317 $ 1,164 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 100.5 100.5 100.5 100.5

____________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in millions) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 987 $ 581 Working capital 726 497 Total assets 4,263 4,707 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion 1,919 2,185 Total liabilities 3,375 3,669 Total CVR stockholders' equity 703 847

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash flows provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 98 $ (36 ) $ 404 $ 948 Investing activities 43 (58 ) (121 ) (239 ) Financing activities 312 384 (482 ) (40 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 453 $ 290 $ (199 ) $ 669 Free cash flow * $ 40 $ (94 ) $ 181 $ 708

_____________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Selected Segment Data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Net sales $ 1,755 $ 93 $ 140 $ 1,947 $ 1,997 $ 110 $ 142 $ 2,202 Operating income (loss) 4 (3 ) 26 21 144 (31 ) 17 124 Net income (loss) 35 (3 ) 18 40 158 (30 ) 10 97 EBITDA * 72 3 50 122 196 (26 ) 38 204 Capital Expenditures: (1) Maintenance $ 24 $ 1 $ 15 $ 40 $ 24 $ 1 $ 11 $ 36 Growth 7 - 3 11 5 8 - 13 Total capital expenditures $ 31 $ 1 $ 18 $ 51 $ 29 $ 9 $ 11 $ 49

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen

Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen

Fertilizer Consolidated Net sales $ 6,920 $ 289 $ 525 $ 7,610 $ 8,287 $ 559 $ 681 $ 9,247 Operating income (loss) 12 (22 ) 90 58 982 (37 ) 201 1,123 Net income (loss) 70 (21 ) 61 45 1,071 (36 ) 172 878 EBITDA * 223 3 179 394 1,185 (17 ) 281 1,435 Capital Expenditures: (1) Maintenance $ 90 $ 3 $ 30 $ 127 $ 94 $ 2 $ 28 $ 128 Growth 38 8 7 54 14 54 1 69 Total capital expenditures $ 128 $ 11 $ 37 $ 181 $ 108 $ 56 $ 29 $ 197

______________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.

(1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures and business combinations.

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in millions) Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen

Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen

Fertilizer Consolidated Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 735 $ 13 $ 91 $ 987 $ 375 $ 16 $ 45 $ 581 Total assets 3,288 420

1,019 4,263 2,978 344

975 4,707 Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2) 354 - 569 1,919 44 5 547 2,185

___________________________

(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $148 million and $145 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $996 million and $1,594 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Petroleum Segment

Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Refining margin * $ 8.37 $ 15.01 $ 9.53 $ 21.82 Adjusted refining margin * 6.45 12.91 8.67 18.11 Direct operating expenses * 5.13 4.69 5.86 5.34

___________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Throughput Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in bpd) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Coffeyville Gathered crude 69,560 61,733 71,382 62,263 Other domestic 47,732 57,161 39,360 49,930 Canadian 3,969 6,109 7,304 3,265 Condensate - 7,115 3,177 7,566 Other crude oil 5,709 - 2,546 - Other feedstocks and blendstocks 14,997 16,321 12,511 13,490 Wynnewood Gathered crude 55,507 49,061 46,185 50,900 Other domestic - 2,974 980 2,112 Condensate 10,747 17,192 9,165 15,228 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 5,482 4,888 3,668 3,465 Total throughput 213,703 222,554 196,278 208,219

Production Data by Refinery

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in bpd) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Coffeyville Gasoline 72,868 76,921 69,771 69,847 Distillate 61,016 62,570 56,690 57,888 Other liquid products 3,775 4,168 5,125 4,388 Solids 4,349 4,798 4,762 4,123 Wynnewood Gasoline 40,139 42,363 33,106 38,843 Distillate 24,473 25,432 20,917 24,978 Other liquid products 4,405 5,480 4,551 6,882 Solids 12 9 9 10 Total production 211,037 221,741 194,931 206,959 Light product yield (as % of total crude throughput) (1) 102.7 % 103.0 % 100.2 % 100.2 % Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) (2) 96.7 % 97.5 % 96.9 % 97.4 % Distillate yield (as % of total crude throughput) (3) 44.2 % 43.7 % 43.1 % 43.3 %

______________________

(1) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by total Gathered crude, Other domestic, Canadian, and Condensate throughput (collectively, "Total Crude Throughput"). (2) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput. (3) Total Distillate divided by Total Crude Throughput.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars per barrel) 2024 2023 2024 2023 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX $ 70.32 $ 78.53 $ 75.77 $ 77.57 Crude Oil Differentials to WTI: Brent 3.69 4.32 4.09 4.60 WCS (heavy sour) (12.25 ) (22.91 ) (13.86 ) (17.97 ) Condensate (0.24 ) (0.30 ) (0.48 ) (0.21 ) Midland Cushing 0.87 1.09 1.10 1.26 NYMEX Crack Spreads: Gasoline 13.84 13.69 20.91 27.88 Heating Oil 23.40 41.34 26.67 40.60 NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread 18.62 27.52 23.79 34.24 PADD II Group 3 Product Basis: Gasoline (4.03 ) (4.75 ) (6.52 ) (2.92 ) Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) (4.57 ) (2.96 ) (4.96 ) (1.02 ) PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread: Gasoline 9.81 8.94 14.40 24.96 ULSD 18.83 38.38 21.71 39.57 PADD II Group 3 2-1-1 14.32 23.66 18.05 32.27

Renewables Segment

Key Operating Metrics per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Renewables margin * $ 0.79 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.27 Adjusted renewables margin * 1.16 (0.43 ) 0.93 0.41 Direct operating expenses * 0.48 0.37 0.57 0.35

__________________________

* See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section below.





Renewables Throughput Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in gallons per day) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Corn Oil 81,497 90,932 52,807 53,661 Soybean Oil 105,351 109,242 98,439 172,297 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 91,709 46,210 58,730 51,039 Total throughput 278,557 246,384 209,976 276,997

Renewables Production Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in gallons per day) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Renewable diesel 163,110 176,200 134,399 200,015 Renewable naphtha 19,731 32,886 17,101 34,099 Renewable light ends 88,938 94,952 62,424 92,802 Other 67,293 42,106 41,064 45,552 Total production 339,072 346,144 254,988 372,468 Renewable diesel yield (as % of corn and soybean oil throughput) 87.8 % 88.0 % 89.2 % 88.5 %

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per pound) $ 0.43 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.58 Midwest crude corn oil (dollars per pound) 0.46 0.62 0.50 0.61 CARB ULSD (dollars per gallon) 2.28 2.90 2.47 2.89 NYMEX ULSD (dollars per gallon) 2.23 2.85 2.44 2.81 California LCFS (dollars per metric ton) 72.05 68.71 60.07 72.52 Biodiesel RINs (dollars per RIN) 0.66 0.84 0.59 1.35

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (percent of capacity utilization) 2024

2023

2024

2023

Ammonia utilization rate (1) 96 % 94 % 96 % 100 %

_____________________

(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment's facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.



Sales and Production Data

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated sales (thousands of tons): Ammonia 97 98 271 281 UAN 310 320 1,260 1,395 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton): (1) Ammonia $ 475 $ 461 $ 479 $ 573 UAN 229 241 248 309 Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons): Ammonia (gross produced) (2) 210 205 836 864 Ammonia (net available for sale) (2) 80 75 270 270 UAN 310 306 1,273 1,369 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production (thousands tons) 123 131 517 518 Petroleum coke used in production (dollars per ton) $ 55.71 $ 77.09 $ 59.69 $ 78.14 Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,224 2,033 8,667 8,462 Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 3.00 $ 2.95 $ 2.56 $ 3.42 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,352 2,317 7,755 8,671 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.50 $ 2.83 $ 2.50 $ 3.84

______________________

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry. (2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products. (3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Ammonia - Southern plains (dollars per ton) $ 526 $ 648 $ 526 $ 564 Ammonia - Corn belt (dollars per ton) 595 704 573 644 UAN - Corn belt (dollars per ton) 274 301 277 311 Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu) $ 2.98 $ 2.92 $ 2.41 $ 2.67

Q1 2025 Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain refining statistics and financial information for the first quarter of 2025. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above.

Q1 2025 Low High Petroleum Total throughput (bpd) 120,000 135,000 Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 95 $ 105 Turnaround (2) 150 165 Renewables Total throughput (in millions of gallons) 13 16 Direct Operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 8 $ 10 Nitrogen Fertilizer Ammonia utilization rate 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1) $ 55 $ 65 Capital Expenditures (in millions) (2) Petroleum $ 30 $ 40 Renewables 2 5 Nitrogen Fertilizer 12 16 Other - 2 Total capital expenditures $ 44 $ 63

____________________

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization and, for the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, turnaround expenses and inventory valuation impacts. (2) Turnaround and capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 40 $ 97 $ 45 $ 878 Interest expense, net 20 9 77 52 Income tax (benefit) expense (12 ) 22 (26 ) 207 Depreciation and amortization 74 76 298 298 EBITDA 122 204 394 1,435 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (57 ) (57 ) (89 ) (284 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 6 (67 ) 22 (32 ) Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable 20 90 14 45 Gain on sale of equity method investment (24 ) - (24 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 67 $ 170 $ 317 $ 1,164

Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.91 $ 0.06 $ 7.65 Adjustments: (1) Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (0.43 ) (0.42 ) (0.67 ) (2.12 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 0.04 (0.50 ) 0.16 (0.23 ) Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable 0.16 0.66 0.12 0.34 Gain on sale of equity method investment (0.18 ) - (0.18 ) - Adjusted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.65 $ (0.51 ) $ 5.64

___________________

(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company's marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 98 $ (36 ) $ 404 $ 948 Less: Capital expenditures (55 ) (55 ) (179 ) (205 ) Capitalized turnaround expenditures (7 ) (4 ) (53 ) (57 ) Return on equity method investment 4 1 9 22 Free cash flow $ 40 $ (94 ) $ 181 $ 708

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Petroleum net income $ 35 $ 158 $ 70 $ 1,071 Interest income, net (4 ) (10 ) (21 ) (75 ) Depreciation and amortization 41 48 174 189 Petroleum EBITDA 72 196 223 1,185 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (57 ) (57 ) (89 ) (284 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, net 6 (67 ) 22 (30 ) Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (1) 12 80 6 32 Gain on sale of equity method investment (24 ) - (24 ) - Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA 9 152 138 903

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross Profit to Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except throughput data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,755 $ 1,997 $ 6,920 $ 8,287 Less: Cost of materials and other (1,590 ) (1,690 ) (6,236 ) (6,629 ) Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (101 ) (96 ) (421 ) (406 ) Depreciation and amortization (41 ) (47 ) (174 ) (185 ) Gross profit 23 164 89 1,067 Add: Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 101 96 421 406 Depreciation and amortization 41 47 174 185 Refining margin 165 307 684 1,658 Adjustments: Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (57 ) (57 ) (89 ) (284 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, net 6 (67 ) 22 (30 ) Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (1) 12 80 6 32 Adjusted refining margin $ 126 $ 263 $ 623 $ 1,376 Total throughput barrels per day 213,703 222,554 196,278 208,219 Days in the period 92 92 366 365 Total throughput barrels 19,660,650 20,474,980 71,837,644 75,999,905 Refining margin per total throughput barrel $ 8.37 $ 15.01 $ 9.53 $ 21.82 Adjusted refining margin per total throughput barrel 6.45 12.91 8.67 18.11 Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel 5.13 4.69 5.86 5.34

_____________________

(1) The Petroleum Segment's basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out ("FIFO"). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.

Reconciliation of Renewables Segment Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Renewables net loss $ (3 ) $ (30 ) $ (21 ) $ (36 ) Interest expense, net - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation and amortization 6 5 25 20 Renewables EBITDA 3 (26 ) 3 (17 ) Adjustments: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net - - - (2 ) Inventory valuation, (favorable) unfavorable (1) 6 9 7 14 Renewables Adjusted EBITDA $ 9 $ (17 ) $ 10 $ (5 )

Reconciliation of Renewables Segment Gross Loss to Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except throughput data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 93 $ 110 $ 289 $ 559 Less: Cost of materials and other (79 ) (127 ) (245 ) (537 ) Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (8 ) (7 ) (31 ) (28 ) Depreciation and amortization (6 ) (5 ) (25 ) (20 ) Gross loss - (29 ) (12 ) (26 ) Add: Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 8 7 31 28 Depreciation and amortization 6 5 25 20 Renewables margin 14 (17 ) 44 22 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net - - - (2 ) Inventory valuation, (favorable) unfavorable (1) 6 9 7 14 Adjusted renewables margin $ 20 $ (8 ) $ 51 $ 34 Total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day 186,970 200,174 151,278 225,957 Days in the period 92 92 366 365 Total vegetable oil throughput gallons 17,201,274 18,416,045 55,367,620 82,474,473 Renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon $ 0.79 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.27 Adjusted renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon 1.16 (0.43 ) 0.93 0.41 Direct operating expenses per vegetable oil throughput gallon 0.48 0.37 0.57 0.35

____________________

(1) The Renewables Segment's basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is FIFO. Changes in renewable diesel prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of renewable diesel, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.

Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA