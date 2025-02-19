Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q4 2024 and twelve months

For the Group as a whole, 2024 was a moderately profitable year, despite the ongoing economic downturn and interest rates which remained relatively high during the year. Encouragingly, the bottom of the market in terms of transaction activity remained backward-looking until 2023. Despite the market situation, a significant number of new homes were handed over to customers in 2024, a large number of new leases were signed, vacancy rates in both existing and new commercial buildings were reduced, new investments were made in the Baltics and in Canada. It would probably have been more profitable in the short term for the Group to make fewer new investments, thereby saving on both interest and overhead costs. However, the development project cycle is known to last at least 3-5 years, and therefore the Group has continued to invest and expand its development portfolio in a forward-looking manner, even in a difficult economic environment.

The Group's consolidated sales revenue for the 4th quarter of 2024 was

10.5 million euros (Q4 of 2023: 5.1 million euros) and the consolidated sales revenue of the reporting year totaled 38.4 million euros (2023: 41.1 million euros).

The Group's net profit for the 4th quarter was 1 million euros (Q4 2023: net loss 1.3 million euros), incl. the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was 0.6 million euros (Q4 2023: net loss 1.1 million euros) and the Group's net profit in 2024 was 2.1 million euros (2023: 3.5 million euros). The net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company in the reporting year was 0.4 million euros (2023: 1.2 million euros).

Development projects under construction and available for sale

In 2024, we delivered 193 homes to customers, including 51 homes in the fourth quarter. We delivered 165 homes to clients in Tallinn, and 28 homes in Riga.

In 2024, we began the construction of a commercial building StokOfiss 34 at Ulbrokas 34, Riga.

In Tallinn, we began Hepsor's largest development project to date, the construction and sale of the main building of the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory located at Manufaktuuri 5. The project is being developed in stages. In the first stage, the construction of 152 new apartments is planned.

In Riga, construction continued on the 40 apartment Annenhof House development project, the completion of which is planned for the beginning of 2025.

In the commercial building P113 Tervisemaja, owned by the affiliated company Hepsor P113 OÜ, the signing of new rental contracts continued, and as at the end of the reporting year 77% of the rental space was covered by contracts.

Based on the Group's business strategy, the Lembitu 4 property in Tallinn, which is intended to be used for the construction of a hotel with approximately 110 rooms, was sold in Q4 2024. Freed-up capital was used to finance new developments as well as to reduce interest costs at the Group level.

New projects in Tallinn and Riga

In September 2024, Hepsor acquired a new property in Tallinn, at Võistluse 7. It is a sLender-type apartment building, designed by researchers-architects at the Estonian Academy of Arts, built in the style of an early 20th century Lender wooden house. The building will be constructed entirely of wood, with the exception of the staircase in the centre of the building. At the heart of the project is environmental preservation and the utilisation of green technology solutions for climate resilience.

On 18 July 2024, Hepsor E18 SIA, a subsidiary of Hepsor Latvia OÜ, acquired a property at Eiženijas iela 18, in Riga. The plan is to develop two buildings there with a total of 54 apartments.

In December, Hepsor Latvia OÜ signed an option agreement to acquire a 50% stake in a real estate development company. The development company is planning to build 103 new homes at Dzelzavas 74c, in Riga.

Hepsor in Canada

To date, Hepsor has invested in five development projects in Toronto. In cooperation with business partners, the primary objective of the projects acquired in Canada's largest city is to prepare a detailed plan and thereby achieve building rights for a total of around 3,000 new rental apartments.

In 2024, Hepsor made three new investments in Canada:

- a development project consisting of seven properties at 17-29 Glenavy Avenue, in Toronto;

- a development project consisting of 11 properties in High Park, located in downtown Toronto;

- a development project consisting of 17 properties on Brownville Avenue, in Toronto.

Vision for the future

In 2025, we intend to begin the construction and sale of up to five new development projects.

In Latvia, we are planning to begin the construction and sale of up to four projects. In total, 147 new homes will be built and sold in three residential projects. In the field of commercial buildings, we would like to begin the construction of a stock-office type development project in the Veidema Quarter.

We will also be starting the next phase in the Manufaktuuri Quarter - the sale and construction of 49 new homes at Manufaktuuri 12.

Nevertheless, the declining interest rate environment allows us to look to the future with moderate optimism. The real estate business is a long process. That's why we want to initiate and develop new projects, always analysing risks and opportunities over market cycles.

The full consolidated unaudited interim report for the IV quarter and twelve months of 2024 can be found on the Hepsor website:

https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,249 7,604 Trade and other receivables 761 1,544 Current loan receivables 200 311 Inventories 64,141 77,439 Total current assets 71,351 86,898 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 288 162 Intangible assets 2 4 Investment properties 7,980 0 Financial investments 6,424 2,005 Non-current loan receivables 2,428 1,729 Other non-current receivables 340 203 Total non-current assets 17,462 4,103 Total assets 88,813 91,001 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 23,336 40,600 Current lease liabilities 52 40 Prepayments from customers 724 2,620 Trade and other payables 6,542 7,188 Total current liabilities 30,654 50,448 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 31,352 16,305 Non-current lease liabilities 162 29 Other non-current liabilities 4,635 2,058 Total non-current liabilities 36,149 18,392 Total liabilities 66,803 68,840 Equity Share capital 3,855 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 Reserve capital 385 385 Retained earnings 8,853 9,004 Total equity 22,010 22,161 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 20,912 20,993 incl. non-controlling interest 1,098 1,168 Total liabilities and equity 88,813 91,001

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 12M 2024 12M 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Revenue 38,397 41,135 10,542 5,087 Cost of sales (-) -31,635 -34,067 -8,011 -4,843 Gross profit 6,762 7,068 2,531 244 Marketing expenses (-) -898 -576 -295 -177 Administrative expenses (-) -1,802 -1,472 -460 -362 Other operating income 449 166 365 54 Other operating expenses (-) -179 -152 -143 -36 Operating profit (-loss) of the year 4,332 5,034 1,998 -277 Financial income 421 1,192 159 63 Financial expenses (-) -2,578 -2,746 -1,159 -1,084 Profit before tax 2,175 3,480 998 -1,298 Current income tax (-) -41 0 -41 0 Net profit (-loss) for the year 2,134 3,480 957 -1,298 Attributable to owners of the parent 423 1,185 578 -1,087 Non-controlling interest 1,711 2,295 379 -211 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership -313 286 -389 36 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders -1,874 -2,053 -671 104 Exchange rate differences from foreign entities -103 0 27 0 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -2,290 -1,767 -1,033 140 Attributable to owners of the parent -504 -58 -330 -70 Non-controlling interest -1,786 -1,709 -703 210 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -156 1,713 -76 -1,158 Attributable to owners of the parent -81 1,127 248 -1,157 Non-controlling interest -75 586 -324 -1 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) 0.11 0.31 0.15 -0.28 Diluted (euros per share) 0.11 0.31 0.15 -0.28

Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our thirteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 24 development projects with a total area of 172,500 m2.