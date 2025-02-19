Wix.com, Ltd.: Wix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Capping off a year of sustained growth acceleration and stronger than expected FCF generation - surpassing Rule of 40 in 2024 and on track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025

Culminated a year of accelerated growth and innovation with Q4 bookings of $465 million, up 18% y/y, and Q4 revenue of $460 million, up 14% y/y Steady growth acceleration in Self Creators coupled with continued strength in high-growth Partners, demonstrated by Partners revenue growth of 30% y/y in FY2024 Strong momentum across key product focus areas, including Studio, AI and commerce as well as solid business fundamentals and price increase benefit

Robust growth and a stable operating cost base drove FCF 1 generation to nearly double in 2024 compared to previous year, resulting in continued profitability improvement with Q4 FCF margin of 29% and full year FCF 1 margin of 28% Achieved first year of positive GAAP operating income in Wix history

generation to nearly double in 2024 compared to previous year, resulting in continued profitability improvement with Q4 FCF margin of 29% and full year FCF margin of 28% On track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at high end of outlook through continued innovation-powered growth and further FCF margin expansion

Completed $200 million share repurchase plan in January, totaling $725 million in aggregate repurchases since August 2023

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform2, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com to view the Q4'24 Shareholder Update and other materials.

"Wix sets a high standard for innovation and creativity, and we're constantly exceeding expectations. This past year was one of exciting innovation as we introduced revolutionary AI solutions such as the new generation AI Website Builder. We also made meaningful enhancements to the Studio platform, including the AI visual sitemap and wireframe generator and Figma integration among new advanced design capabilities," said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. "2025 is poised to reimagine and expand the Self Creator experience with the launch of two transformative products planned for the spring and early fall. I strongly believe that these will deliver immense value to users and, in turn, accelerate Self Creator growth to double-digits in the years to come. We're thrilled about these strategic enhancements, which are set to propel our business forward and establish a powerful foundation for the years ahead."

"We wrapped 2024 with accelerated growth and profitability, driven by successful execution of our product roadmap and pricing strategy as well as strong business fundamentals," added Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix. "With AI usage ramping from our growing suite of innovations and Studio continuing to win market share, we anticipate these to be even bigger growth engines in 2025 and beyond. Solid growth will be coupled with incremental efficiencies from new internal AI initiatives and a stable operating base, enabling us to continue to expand margins and set new profitability records. The high end of our outlook puts us at Rule of 45 in 2025 as we continue to prioritize balancing profitable growth through best-in-class innovation and steadfast execution."

Q4 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $460.5 million, up 14% y/y Creative Subscriptions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $329.7 million, up 11% y/y Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.343 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 13% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $130.7 million, up 21% y/y Transaction revenue 3 was $57.1 million, up 23% y/y

Partners revenue 4 in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $168.1 million, up 29% y/y

in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $168.1 million, up 29% y/y Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $464.6 million, up 18% y/y Total bookings on a y/y constant currency basis were $466.2 million Creative Subscriptions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $325.2 million, up 15% y/y Business Solutions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $139.4 million, up 25% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 69% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 84% Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 30%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 70% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 85% Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 32%

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $48.0 million, or $0.86 per basic share or $0.80 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $117.1 million, or $2.10 per basic share or $1.93 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $133.7 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.0 million, leading to free cash flow of $131.8 million

FY 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.761 billion, up 13% y/y Creative Subscriptions revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.265 billion, up 10% y/y Business Solutions revenue for the full year 2024 was $495.7 million, up 21% y/y Transaction revenue 3 was $214.9 million, up 21% y/y

Partners revenue 4 for the full year 2024 was $610.1 million, up 30% y/y

for the full year 2024 was $610.1 million, up 30% y/y Total bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.830 billion, up 15% y/y Creative Subscriptions bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.315 billion, up 12% y/y Business Solutions bookings for the full year 2024 were $514.6 million, up 22% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2024 was 68% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 83% Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 29%

Total non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 was 69% Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 84% Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 30%

GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $138.3 million, or $2.49 per basic share or $2.36 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $383.3 million, or $6.90 per basic share or $6.39 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024 was $497.4 million, while capital expenditures totaled $19.3 million, leading to free cash flow of $478.1 million

Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow 1 for the full year 2024 would have been $488.4 million, or 28% of revenue

for the full year 2024 would have been $488.4 million, or 28% of revenue Executed $466 million in repurchases of ordinary shares in 2024 as we remained committed to share count management and returning value to shareholders

Finished full year 2024 with 6.2 million total premium subscriptions as of December 31, 2024

Registered users as of December 31, 2024 were over 282 million

Total employee count as of December 31, 2024 was 5,283

1 Free cash flow excluding expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters.

2 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q3 2024.

3 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

4 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users ("Agencies") as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint ("Resellers"). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions businesses.

Financial Outlook

We expect another year of robust bookings and revenue growth powered by existing key growth initiatives and ongoing product enhancements against a stable and positive demand environment:

With Studio continuing to outperform and AI usage and conversion benefits ramping, we anticipate these initiatives to be even bigger growth engines in 2025



We are continuously testing and rolling out product enhancements as well as new strategic initiatives, which are driving demonstrable added value to users. As a result, we expect incremental ARPS and conversion improvements.



We expect top-line contribution from those enhancements and initiatives already rolled out and underway to layer in as we progress through the year, resulting in accelerated growth in 2H. This acceleration is anticipated for both revenue and bookings, even as bookings fully laps pricing tailwinds in mid-Q1'25.

While confident the new products in our pipeline, particularly the meaningful Self Creator offerings coming this year, will drive medium-term growth, we are incorporating almost no contribution from new products into our 2025 forecast.

As a global company with ~40% of revenue derived in non-US dollar currencies, we began to experience adverse effects from outsized changes in FX rates beginning mid-Q4 and continuing YTD, particularly the US dollar to Euro and British pound exchange rates. Assuming late January spot rates, we anticipate strong FX headwinds to 2025 outlook.

As such, we provide outlook for the year and the first quarter on both as-reported and constant currency bases.

As-reported As-reported

growth y/y FX impact Constant currency

growth y/y



Full year 2025 Bookings $2,025 - 2,060 million 11 - 13% ~$45 million 13 - 15% Revenue $1,970 - 2,000 million 12 - 14% ~$34 million 14 - 16% Free cash flow $590 - 610 million 30 - 31% margin ~$25 million 31 - 32% margin Q1'25 Revenue $469 - 473 million 12 - 13% ~$6 million 13 - 14%



With a meaningful portion of our operating expenses denominated in non-US currencies, the strengthening US dollar is expected to drive a modest benefit to 2025 expenses. As a result, the net FX impact on free cash flow is expected to be smaller than the anticipated top-line headwinds.

We believe our strong commitment to sustained top-line momentum and translating growth into additional operating leverage puts us on track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at the high end of our outlook.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Bookings and Creative Subscriptions Bookings are also presented on a further non-GAAP basis by excluding, in each case, bookings associated with long term B2B partnership agreements. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude one-time cash restructuring charges and the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners, and generate new premium subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per premium subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence ("AI"), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of Israel-Hamas war and/or the Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024. Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Creative Subscriptions $ 329,732 $ 296,154 $ 1,264,975 $ 1,152,007 Business Solutions 130,723 107,617 495,675 409,658 460,455 403,771 1,760,650 1,561,665 Cost of Revenues Creative Subscriptions 52,671 52,794 213,422 215,515 Business Solutions 90,965 73,319 351,213 297,013 143,636 126,113 564,635 512,528 Gross Profit 316,819 277,658 1,196,015 1,049,137 Operating expenses: Research and development 127,186 125,743 495,281 481,293 Selling and marketing 106,629 103,642 425,457 399,577 General and administrative 46,984 43,401 175,136 160,033 Impairment, restructuring and other costs - 3,103 - 32,614 Total operating expenses 280,799 275,889 1,095,874 1,073,517 Operating income (loss) 36,020 1,769 100,141 (24,380) Financial income, net 16,355 6,461 51,820 62,474 Other income (expenses), net (94) 44 (36) (255) Income before taxes on income 52,281 8,274 151,925 37,839 Income tax expenses 4,257 5,320 13,603 4,702 Net income $ 48,024 $ 2,954 $ 138,322 $ 33,137 Basic net income per share $ 0.86 $ 0.05 $ 2.49 $ 0.58 Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share 55,786,201 57,317,815 55,579,368 56,829,962 Diluted net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.05 $ 2.36 $ 0.57 Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share 60,648,791 59,085,757 59,953,371 58,403,037

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) (audited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 660,939 $ 609,622 Short-term deposits 106,844 212,709 Restricted deposits 773 2,125 Marketable securities 338,593 140,563 Trade receivables 46,166 57,394 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,887 47,792 Total current assets 1,280,202 1,070,205 Long-Term Assets: Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 27,021 34,296 Property and equipment, net 128,155 136,928 Marketable securities 6,135 64,806 Intangible assets, net 22,141 28,010 Goodwill 49,329 49,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets 399,861 420,562 Total long-term assets 632,642 733,931 Total assets $ 1,912,844 $ 1,804,136 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency Current Liabilities: Trade payables $ 48,003 $ 38,305 Employees and payroll accruals 142,007 56,581 Deferred revenues 661,171 592,608 Current portion of convertible notes, net 572,880 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,246 76,556 Operating lease liabilities 27,907 24,981 Total current liabilities 1,515,214 789,031 Long Term Liabilities: Long-term deferred revenues 89,271 83,384 Long-term deferred tax liability 1,965 7,167 Convertible notes, net - 569,714 Other long-term liabilities 16,021 7,699 Long-term operating lease liabilities 369,159 401,626 Total long-term liabilities 476,416 1,069,590 Total liabilities 1,991,630 1,858,621 Shareholders' Deficiency Ordinary shares 107 110 Additional paid-in capital 1,840,574 1,539,952 Treasury Stock (1,025,167) (558,875) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 7,242 4,192 Accumulated deficit (901,542) (1,039,864) Total shareholders' deficiency (78,786) (54,485) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 1,912,844 $ 1,804,136

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $

48,024 $ 2,954 $

138,322 $ 33,137 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,278 6,725 25,246 20,492 Amortization 1,460 1,488 5,869 5,954 Share based compensation expenses 61,801 58,195 240,721 224,625 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 793 789 3,166 4,194 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (635) (586) 852 (2,415) Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs - 3,567 - 26,699 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (7,838) 4,237 (13,381) 8,346 Remeasurement loss (gain) on Marketable equity - (10,296) (3,367) (30,608) Changes in deferred income taxes, net (7) (2,035) (5,196) (8,784) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 4,351 7,174 24,246 27,231 Changes in operating lease liabilities (2,821) 16,701 (33,086) (31,333) Loss on foreign exchange, net 2,471 - 3,906 - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 4,058 (2,794) 11,228 (15,308) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (63,684) (10,845) (76,963) (20,105) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 17,329 15,120 12,893 (52,455) Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 66,407 (8,307) 85,426 (29,532) Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 1,609 2,788 74,450 76,193 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,860) 5,505 3,083 11,915 Net cash provided by operating activities 133,736 90,380 497,415 248,246 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 97,051 131,754 276,697 625,495 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (25,540) (99,725) (170,332) (297,917) Investment in marketable securities - (2,607) (267,209) (6,732) Proceeds from marketable securities 15,000 33,690 125,176 250,960 Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment (1,562) (9,582) (17,813) (63,021) Capitalization of internal use of software (401) (408) (1,523) (3,028) Investment in other assets - - - (111) Proceeds from investment in other assets $ - - $ 550 - Proceeds from sale of equity securities - 19,203 22,148 68,671 Purchases of investments in privately held companies (1,000) (76) (3,160) (7,603) Net cash provided by investing activities 83,548 72,249 (35,466) 566,714 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 6,692 898 59,576 39,660 Purchase of treasury stock - (58,698) (466,302) (127,017) Repayment of convertible notes - - - (362,667) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,692 (57,800) (406,726) (450,024) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash (2,471) - (3,906) - INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 221,505 104,829 51,317 364,936 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-Beginning of period 439,434 504,793 609,622 244,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period $ 660,939 $ 609,622 $ 660,939 $ 609,622