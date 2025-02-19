EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude AG / Share buyback

Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.02 - 18.02.2025



19.02.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.02 - 18.02.2025 Zug, 19 February 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces the acquisition of its own shares between 12 February 2025 and 18 February 2025, as follows: Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 12 February 2025 2,050 € 5.05 € 10,351.50 XETRA 13 February 2025 1,600 € 5.06 € 8,089.00 XETRA 14 February 2025 2,189 € 5.01 € 10,964.95 XETRA 17 February 2025 2,350 € 5.04 € 11,855.44 XETRA 18 February 2025 2,100 € 4.98 € 10,450.00 XETRA TOTAL 10,289 € 5.03 € 51,710.89

*Rounded to two decimals Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude ( https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback ). On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Ac29t (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the "Maltese Companies Act"), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company's own shares (the "Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025. From 12 February 2025 to 18 February 2025, a total of 10,289 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 51,710.89. Following these transactions, Multitude AG now holds 240,455 treasury shares. Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com



19.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

