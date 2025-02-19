Kiffik Announces Global Partnership With Duracell Batteries To Power New, Innovative Health Monitoring Technology

Duracell® batteries will be integrated into KIFFIK Biomonitoring Devices, such as health monitors, that detect various biomarkers in the body.

KIFFIK Biomedical and Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc. ("Duracell") have agreed to collaborate and assess the integration of long-lasting, efficient power solutions with cutting-edge biomonitoring technology. This is good news for patients and the public communities, as the partnership's goal is to enhance the precision and dependability of health monitoring systems around the globe, ultimately benefiting users in hospitals, high-performance sports, the military, and at home with more reliable health data through continuous sampling and a better user experience.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Duracell, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence." Said George Cagna, CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "Integrating Duracell's trusted battery technology into our biomonitoring devices represents a significant leap forward in our mission to advance health monitoring solutions. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering superior, dependable products that improve the quality of life for individual worldwide."

Duracell is equally excited about this partnership and the potential it holds for advancing healthcare technology.

"We are constantly looking to partner with visionary companies that drive progress and innovation," said Gulhande Sanay, President, Future Innovation at Duracell. "Through this partnership with KIFFIK Biomedical we are contributing our expertise in power solutions to help enable KIFFIK's biomonitoring technologies, and the associated potential benefits."

About Kiffik Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is unlocking a new era in disease detection and biomarker assessment through its revolutionary wearable interstitial fluid (ISF) monitoring technology. The "KIFFIK Lab" delivers non-invasive, real-time access to the body's untapped biological data, enabling earlier cancer detection and unparalleled insights into disease progression. KIFFK has the potential to reshape and pave the way for future early disease screening, biomarker discovery and drug development, redefining patient outcomes and the boundaries of medical science. For more information, visit KIFFIK Biomedical's Website .

About Duracell

Duracell is a global leader in power solutions, renowned for its high-performance batteries and commitment to quality and reliability to consumers and partners, along with driving positive impact on environment and the communities the business operates in. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, Duracell provides consumers and businesses with trusted power solutions that meet the demands of modern technology and everyday life. For more information, visit Duracell's Website.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

KIFFIK Biomedical

Deborah Ruppert

Phone: (310) 968-6907

Email: deb.ruppert@kiffik.com

SOURCE: Kiffik

